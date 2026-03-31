Kings aim to break home losing streak in game against the Blues

St. Louis Blues (31-31-11, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (29-26-18, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Blues (31-31-11, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (29-26-18, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings take on the St. Louis Blues looking to stop their four-game home skid.

Los Angeles is 29-26-18 overall and 10-17-8 in home games. The Kings have allowed 214 goals while scoring 191 for a -23 scoring differential.

St. Louis is 13-19-4 in road games and 31-31-11 overall. The Blues are 24-10-5 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams play this season. The Kings won 5-4 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 27 goals and 35 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 16 goals and 33 assists for the Blues. Jimmy Snuggerud has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-3-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (meniscus), Samuel Helenius: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Tyler Tucker: out (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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