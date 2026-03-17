Kane’s 2 goals lead Red Wings past Flames

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored twice for Detroit to move into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time…

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane scored twice for Detroit to move into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time goals list for NHL players born in the U.S. and lead the Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

Kane has 504 career goals, trailing Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538) and Jeremy Roenick (513). The 19th-year veteran entered the night tied with Joe Mullen (502). Earlier this season, Kane passed Modano to become the highest-scoring American-born player in league history. Kane now has 1,383 career points in 1,355 games.

Emmitt Finnie, Moritz Seider and Dominik Shine also scored and Alex DeBrincat had three assists for the Red Wings, who started a four-game homestand by stopping a three-game losing streak.

J.T. Compher added two assists and John Gibson made 25 saves for Detroit, which moved into a tie with Montreal for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have two games in hand on the Red Wings, who currently occupy the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Morgan Frost scored late in the first period to put the Flames on the board first, but Detroit scored three times in a span of 5:34 early in the second period to take control. Kane had the first and third goals in that surge.

Matt Coronato added a goal and an assist and Dustin Wolf made 20 saves for Calgary, which finished a five-game road trip through the Eastern Conference at 1-4. The Flames, who have the NHL’s second-worst record ahead of only Pacific Division rival Vancouver, are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games.

DEVILS 4, BRUINS 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had three assists to extend his productive run since scoring the gold medal-winning goal for the U.S. at the Olympics, and New Jersey dented Boston’s playoff chances by beating them in overtime.

Hughes set up Connor Brown’s goal to become the fastest player in franchise history to 400 career points. He also had a hand in Jesper Bratt’s goal and assisted on Paul Cotter’s winner with 6.2 seconds left in 3-on-3 overtime to reach 402 in his 414th regular-season game. Hughes has 12 points in 10 games since returning from Milan.

Cotter also scored early in the third period to give New Jersey a 3-2 lead before David Pastrnak tied it 1:42 later.

KINGS 4, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Laferriere had a goal and two assists to lead Los Angeles to a win over New York.

Drew Doughty, Mikey Anderson and Trevor Moore also scored for Los Angeles, which has won three of five.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 21 shots.

Despite 22 saves from Igor Shesterkin, New York’s four-game winning streak ended.

Vincent Trocheck’s power-play goal 2:29 into the third period spoiled Kuemper’s bid for his third shutout of the season.

MAMMOTH 6, STARS 3

DALLAS (AP) — Jack McBain’s tie-breaking shorthanded goal early in the third period began a four-goal outburst and led Utah to a win over Dallas, ending the Stars’ point streak at a franchise-record 15 games.

Clayton Keller, Kailer Yamamoto, Michael Carcone, Lawson Crouse and defenseman Nate Schmidt also scored for the Mammoth, who hold the Western Conference’s first wild-card position by five points. Vitek Vanecek, making his 16th start of the season, stopped 27 shots.

Wyatt Johnston, Sam Steel and Adam Erne scored for the Stars, who lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 22, going 14-0-1. Dallas also had a 15-game streak in its 1998-99 Stanley Cup season (12-0-3).

PENGUINS 7, AVALANCHE 2

DENVER (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored twice in a four-goal first period and added an assist in his return from a five-game suspension for slashing, sparking Pittsburgh to a victory over the league-leading Colorado.

Malkin’s punishment from the NHL was for raising his stick and striking Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on the helmet and shoulder during their game on March 5. The 39-year-old Malkin has been suspended three times in his career.

Anthony Mantha, Elmer Soderblom, Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust and Noel Acciari also scored for the Penguins, who matched their season high for goals on just 20 shots while playing for the 11th straight game without star center Sidney Crosby. Pittsburgh’s leading scorer, who sustained a lower-body injury while playing for Canada in the Winter Olympics last month, has been skating with the team during this five-game trip that wraps up Wednesday.

Karlsson added two assists and has three goals and 11 assists in his last 10 games for the Penguins, who moved two points ahead of the New York Islanders for sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Nathan MacKinnon and Brent Burns scored for the Avalanche, who matched their most goals allowed in a game this season. Scott Wedgewood, the league leader in save percentage and goals-against average, was pulled 13 minutes in after falling behind 3-1 on five shots. Wedgewood was replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood, who made 11 saves.

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