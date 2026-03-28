Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for March Madness Elite Eight Predictions

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College basketball action is heating up, and there has never been a better time to jump into the prediction markets using Kalshi promo code WTOP. By signing up, you will get a $10 sign-up bonus after making $10 in trades on the platform. Click here to start the registration process.
This reward provides fantastic flexibility for forecasting the hardwood action, as your initial trades and the resulting bonus funds can be used for imminent matchups, as well as any college basketball game this week or throughout the current round of the playoffs. Kalshi will have tons of ways to get in on the action.
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus
Getting started with the premier prediction market platform is straightforward, and claiming your welcome offer takes just a few simple steps. Whether you are looking to trade on upcoming college basketball matchups, conference tournament outcomes, or national championship futures, this bonus provides an excellent starting boost for your account.
Below is a quick overview of the current Kalshi promotion details:
Kalshi Promo Code
WTOP
New User Offer
$10 Sign-Up Bonus
Bonus Last Verified On
March 28, 2026
By entering the promo code WTOP during registration, eligible new users will qualify for the platform’s welcome reward. Simply make your first $10 in trades on any available prediction markets, including all the active NCAA basketball action, and the $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account.
Once those initial trades are placed, Kalshi will reward you with a $10 sign-up bonus to keep the momentum going. Because of its unique structure as a prediction market, Kalshi is widely accessible and is available in all 50 states. As long as you meet the basic eligibility requirement of being at least 18 years of age to play, you can confidently claim this offer and start forecasting the outcomes of your favorite college basketball matchups all season long.
Saturday Elite Eight Matchups
Matchup
Market Probability
Iowa at Illinois
IOWA 27% / ILL 3%
Purdue at Arizona
PUR 30% / ARIZ 70%
When analyzing these matchups to find the best value in the prediction markets, overall performance and historical context against elite teams are key factors. No. 2 Arizona enters the matchup boasting an incredible 35-2 overall record. They face a battle-tested No. 8 Purdue squad that holds a 30-8 record.
Meanwhile, No. 13 Illinois (27-8) carries a significant resume advantage over an unranked Iowa team (24-12). The Fighting Illini have proven themselves against elite competition with a winning 6-5 record against Top 25 opponents. The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, have struggled in similar spots, going just 3-7 when facing teams in the Top 25.
How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP
Ready to get in on the college hoops action? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to set up your Kalshi account and unlock your bonus funds:
Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing your standard personal information. As part of the secure onboarding process, you will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity.
Enter the Promo Code: While completing your registration, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new user promotion.
Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your account.
Place Your Trades: Head into the prediction markets and make $10 worth of trades. You do not have to place a single trade worth $10; you can spread your stakes across multiple college basketball markets. Once your cumulative trades reach a sum of $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked and credited to your account.