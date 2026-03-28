Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for March Madness Elite Eight Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 28, 2026

Saturday Elite Eight Matchups

Matchup Market Probability Iowa at Illinois IOWA 27% / ILL 3% Purdue at Arizona PUR 30% / ARIZ 70%

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing your standard personal information. As part of the secure onboarding process, you will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: While completing your registration, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new user promotion. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your account. Place Your Trades: Head into the prediction markets and make $10 worth of trades. You do not have to place a single trade worth $10; you can spread your stakes across multiple college basketball markets. Once your cumulative trades reach a sum of $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked and credited to your account.