Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Sunday March Madness Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball fans can elevate their viewing experience by using Kalshi promo code WTOP. This exclusive offer grants a $10 sign-up bonus that players can grab by making $10 in trades. Start signing up by clicking here.

You can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the second-round college basketball games this week, leveraging your hoops knowledge to back your predictions on the court. Whether you want to dive right into the upcoming slate of matchups or use your bonus funds on any other exciting college basketball game during this round of the playoffs, this promotion provides the perfect opportunity to get in on the action with Kalshi

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus

Getting started with your college basketball predictions is easier than ever. Here is a quick overview of the current Kalshi promotion details to help you secure your welcome bonus before tip-off:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On March 22, 2026

Securing your $10 sign-up bonus is a straightforward process designed exclusively for new Kalshi customers. Because Kalshi operates as a fully regulated exchange rather than a traditional sportsbook, its prediction markets are uniquely available to users in all 50 states. To be eligible, users must be at least 18 years old to play. Once you create your new account, simply make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to prepare for the upcoming college basketball slate.

With your account funded, you can jump straight into the action on the hardwood. Your $10 bonus will be officially unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you are forecasting which team will advance or predicting specific game flows for the biggest matchups of the week, executing that first $10 in trades ensures your welcome bonus hits your account, giving you extra funds to use throughout the rest of the college hoops season.

Sunday College Basketball Trends

Matchup Probability St. John’s vs. Kansas SJU 60% / KU 40% Tennessee vs. Virginia TENN 52% / UVA 49% Iowa vs. Florida IOWA 17% / FLA 84% UCLA vs. UConn UCLA 37% / CONN 65%

Looking closer at the premier matchups, No. 5 St. John’s faces a tough test against No. 4 Kansas in a historic battle between Hall of Fame coaches Rick Pitino and Bill Self. The Red Storm are 29-6 overall with an excellent 9-1 away record, and they carry the emotional narrative of Big East Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor facing his former team. They battle a Jayhawks squad that is 24-10, though Kansas is coming off a shaky first-round performance where they nearly surrendered a 26-point lead.

Meanwhile, No. 6 Tennessee takes on No. 3 Virginia in a clash of defensive styles. The Cavaliers hold a pristine 16-1 home record and enter the matchup with momentum after securing their first tournament win under new head coach Ryan Odom.

How to Get Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

To secure your welcome offer for the upcoming college basketball matchups, start by clicking on any of the links on this page. From there, you will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify your eligibility. During this initial registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion.

Once your account is successfully verified and active, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Finally, to activate the offer and unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, you must execute $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10—any combination of smaller trades that reaches a total sum of $10 will satisfy the requirement. As soon as you hit that $10 trading threshold, your bonus will become available, giving you extra funds to use on all the remaining college hoops playoff action.