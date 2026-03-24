Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Nuggets-Suns, NBA Predictions

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All new users can redeem Kalshi promo code WTOP in time for the NBA slate tonight, while also looking ahead to March Madness and MLB predictions later this week.







This is your avenue to claim a guaranteed bonus on Kalshi, as all you need to do is set up a new account and place $10 worth in trades on the app. Once this is accomplished, you will automatically receive a $10 bonus. The outcome of those trades do not matter, and they can be spread out across multiple different trades ranging from any topic.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 24th, 2026

The latest promotional offer provides new Kalshi customers with an exciting opportunity to jump into the prediction markets for tonight’s regular-season slate. By taking advantage of this offer ahead of the 08:00 PM EDT tip-off between Cleveland and Orlando, you can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to elevate your engagement with today’s NBA action.

To claim this promotion, eligible users must first make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, simply place a total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, and your $10 bonus will be automatically unlocked. This accessible welcome offer is available to players across all 50 states, provided you meet the platform’s requirement of being at least 18 to play.

Use Kalshi for NBA Predictions Today

Matchup Spread Probability Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -11.5 / ORL +11.5 CLE 81% / ORL 20% Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns DEN -5.5 / PHX +5.5 DEN 69% / PHX 32%

When searching for value in these matchups, we put a lot of stock in advanced statistics and situational context, and right now, the numbers point toward the favorites being the smarter investments. In our opening game, Cleveland enters on a three-game winning streak with James Harden and Donovan Mitchell dominating crunch-time situations. The Cavaliers boast a robust 4.6 Net Rate. Meanwhile, the Magic are reeling on a five-game losing skid and are missing key rotational pieces. Orlando trails significantly in efficiency, posting just a 0.4 Net Rate.

A similar dynamic is present in the late matchup. The Nuggets bring a strong 4.1 Net Rate into their road clash. The hometown Suns lag behind with a 1.0 Net Rate, validating Denver’s status as a sizable road favorite.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to take a position on tonight’s Cavaliers vs. Magic matchup? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to set up your account and unlock your bonus funds:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Kalshi app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to complete the platform’s secure account verification process. Apply the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP when registering to ensure you are opted into the correct welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

It goes without saying, but keep in mind that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10 to qualify. As long as your total sum of trades equals $10—whether you are forecasting multiple outcomes in the Cleveland game or exploring other NBA percentages—your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically become available once the threshold is met.