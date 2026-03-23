Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA + NCAA Tournament Predictions This Week

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Dive into any NBA game today, including the Lakers vs. Pistons with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, which can be used on any prediction on Kalshi, including the NBA, March Madness or anything else.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades on the NCAA Tournament, or any other event to receive a $10 bonus. The outcome of those trades do not matter, and they can be spread out across multiple different trades ranging from any topic.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NBA Bonus Monday

Claiming your promotional offer is simple and gives you an early analytical edge before the opening tip. Here is a quick breakdown of the current welcome offer details:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 23rd, 2026

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

This exciting promotional offer is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers who are hunting for value on the prediction markets. To claim your reward, you simply need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully unlocked after you have made $10 in trades. Kalshi is legally available to players in all 50 states, provided users are at least 18 years of age. Whether you are forecasting specific game events or outright winners for tonight’s San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat matchup, those unlocked bonus funds can be put to work immediately on today’s slate or any other upcoming games on the NBA schedule.

NBA Predictions Today via Kalshi

Take advantage of your promotional offer by exploring today’s straightforward winner markets. Here is a look at the current moneylines and their implied vig-free probabilities:

Matchup Spread Probability San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat SAS -5.5 / MIA +5.5 SAS 66% / MIA 35% Los Angeles Lakers at Detroit Pistons LAL -2.5 / DET +2.5 LAL 53% / DET 47%

The San Antonio Spurs (53-18) are pushing for the No. 2 seed in the West and have been dominant all season including recently. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat (38-33) are reeling on a four-game losing streak. In our other marquee matchup, the Lakers, riding an impressive winning streak, head to Detroit to take on the Pistons.

Cade Cunningham is out for this game and for the next couple weeks, but Detroit has been able to steady the ship without him, relying on Jalen Duren to come up big down low.

How to Sign Up With the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a completely straightforward process. You can easily have your account ready to go before the Spurs and Heat tip off at 7:00 PM EDT.

Follow these simple steps to unlock your $10 sign-up bonus:

Download the Kalshi App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Kalshi application. Create and Register an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: As part of the standard security process, you will need to provide valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during sign-up, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your new profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of smaller trades equaling $10 will successfully fulfill the requirement.

Once your total trade volume hits the $10 mark, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully activated and credited to your account. From there, you are completely ready to find some value in the NBA prediction markets as the regular season action continues.