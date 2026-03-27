Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, Sweet 16, NBA Predictions

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Gear up for an excellent Friday night of sports when you redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, which can be used on any prediction on Kalshi Friday. For tonight, that means all MLB, NBA and Sweet 16 games.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades on the NCAA Tournament, or any other event to receive a $10 bonus. Kalshi has gained immense popularity over the last year or so due to the sheer volume of topics you can trade on, so set up your account and head to the website to check it out.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Sign-Up Bonus Friday

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

For new Kalshi customers looking to take a position on today’s massive showdown between Michigan and Alabama, the platform is offering a highly accessible welcome reward. Eligible users can get a $10 sign-up bonus to use on their college basketball prediction markets, providing a calculated boost whether you want to back the high-scoring Wolverines or the defensively stout Crimson Tide.

To successfully claim this introductory offer, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $10 bonus will be unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Thanks to its unique structure as an event-trading exchange, Kalshi is available in all 50 states for users 18 and older. Once you meet the required $10 trading threshold, your bonus funds will be fully unlocked and ready to deploy on future market predictions.

Trade on Alabama vs. Michigan With Kalshi

Team Spread Probability Michigan Wolverines -10.5 82% Alabama Crimson Tide +10.5 19%

Nate Oats, the Alabama head coach, has made his philosophy mirroring the NBA with a “layups and 3’s” type of offensive philosophy, taking 40 3-pointers in their recent NCAA Tournament game. It has led to success, but also high variance.

Meanwhile, Michigan is a No. 1 seed for a reason and will have plenty of matchup advantages over Alabama tonight. As 10.5 point favorites and 82% chance to win straight up, they are getting a lot of respect, and for good reason.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Set Up Your New Account

Ready to capitalize on the numbers for this undefeated clash between Michigan and Alabama? Getting started and claiming your prediction bonus is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to unlock your sign-up reward today:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Kalshi platform. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to secure and verify your trader profile. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you are eligible for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of predictions on the platform to activate the bonus.

Important Note on Trading: You do not have to make a single trade worth $10 to qualify. You can split this requirement across multiple smaller prediction contracts to better manage your exposure. Once your total cumulative sum of trades reaches $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and available in your account to use on the rest of the college basketball slate.