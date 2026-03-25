Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, NBA, CBB Predictions

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Dive into the NBA, MLB and March Madness games this week using teh Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, which can be used on any prediction on Kalshi, including the NBA, MLB, March Madness or anything else that includes non-sports markets.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades across any topic to receive a $10 bonus. The outcome of those trades do not matter, and they can be spread out across multiple different trades ranging from any topic.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 NBA, MLB, NCAA Bonus

Getting started on Kalshi is simple, and this exclusive welcome offer gives new traders an immediate boost for the 2025 NBA Regular Season. Before the Timberwolves and Rockets tip off tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET, you can secure your bonus to use on tonight’s action. We put a lot of stock in finding early value, and claiming the current Kalshi promotion is a great way to start. Check out the key details below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 25th, 2026

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

For new Kalshi customers looking to get in on the action for today’s NBA slate, claiming this exclusive promotion is a highly strategic move. By signing up and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, you set yourself up to earn a $10 sign-up bonus. With the Houston Rockets traveling to face the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET, it is the perfect time to explore Kalshi’s unique prediction markets. Whether you want to trade on the outcome of tonight’s clash or look ahead for market inefficiencies in other matchups during the 2025 Regular Season, this welcome offer provides an immediate boost to your portfolio.

To fully unlock the $10 bonus, you simply need to make $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Once you meet this straightforward trading requirement, the bonus funds will be released to your account. Kalshi is widely accessible and available in all 50 states, ensuring that basketball fans across the country can trade on the Timberwolves and Rockets tonight. Please note that users must be at least 18 to play and participate in this new customer promotion.

Use Kalshi NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline Probability Houston Rockets @ Minnesota Timberwolves HOU -123 / MIN +103 HOU 52.8% / MIN 47.2% Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics OKC -146 / BOS +123 OKC 57.0% / BOS 43.0%

When forecasting these matchups, analyzing regular-season statistics helps identify the smartest trades. In the Rockets-Timberwolves clash, Minnesota holds an edge in overall efficiency with a 4.8 Net Rate compared to Houston’s 3.2. However, the Rockets dominate the glass with an elite 54.8% Total Rebound Percentage. This rebounding prowess could neutralize Minnesota’s 50.8% mark by generating crucial second-chance opportunities for Houston, potentially shifting the implied percentages.

In the Thunder-Celtics showdown, Oklahoma City looks incredibly strong, boasting a staggering 11.5 Net Rate. Yet, Boston remains a formidable threat with a solid 6.6 Net Rate and a distinct rebounding advantage. The Celtics grab 52.7% of available rebounds, compared to Oklahoma City’s 49.3%. Boston’s ability to control the boards might provide the extra possessions needed to pull off the home upset against the heavily favored Thunder, making them an intriguing longshot prediction.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

With the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves preparing to tip off tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET, setting up your new account is a quick and straightforward process. To ensure you are ready to trade on this 2025 Regular Season matchup and secure your welcome bonus, simply follow the steps below:

Download the App: Begin by downloading the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device.

Begin by downloading the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Create Your Account: Register your new account by entering standard personal information. As part of the secure onboarding process, you will also need to provide proof of identification.

Register your new account by entering standard personal information. As part of the secure onboarding process, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Code: When registering, make sure to use the promo code WTOP to opt into the new customer promotion.

When registering, make sure to use the to opt into the new customer promotion. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet.

Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund your wallet. Place Your Trades: Finally, make $10 worth of predictions on the platform’s markets in order to activate the offer.

It goes without saying, but it is important to note that you do not have to make any single trade worth $10 to qualify. As long as you reach a cumulative sum of $10 in trades, the $10 sign-up bonus will be available in your account. Whether you build up to that $10 requirement by forecasting tonight’s action or by exploring other markets to find an edge, your bonus funds will be unlocked as soon as the trading threshold is met.