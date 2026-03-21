Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Michigan-Saint Louis, NCAA Tournament Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of today’s NCAA Tournament showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the Saint Louis Billikens, new Kalshi customers can claim an exclusive welcome offer. By registering with the featured Kalshi promo code WTOP, you will get a $10 sign-up bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades on the prediction platform.







This introductory promotion provides an excellent opportunity to dive into the action, allowing you to use your unlocked bonus to trade on today’s matchup between Michigan and Saint Louis, as well as any other college basketball games scheduled throughout this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NCAA Tournament (March 21)

New Kalshi customers looking to get involved in the exciting college basketball matchup between Michigan and Saint Louis can currently claim a $10 sign-up bonus. This promotional offer is specifically designed to give first-time users a head start on the platform’s prediction markets. Whether you plan to back the heavily favored Wolverines or take a chance on the high-scoring Billikens, this bonus provides an excellent opportunity to maximize your early action.

To be eligible for the promotion, you must be a new Kalshi customer, at least 18 years of age, and located in any of the 50 U.S. states. Claiming the reward requires a simple first-time deposit of at least $1 into your newly created account. From there, your $10 bonus will be fully unlocked and credited to your balance once you have made a total of $10 in trades on the prediction markets.

Use Kalshi College Basketball Promo Today on Michigan vs. Saint Louis

If you are looking to place a moneyline wager on this matchup, a $10 trade on the heavily favored Michigan Wolverines at -901 would yield a modest profit of $1.11, returning a total of $11.11. Conversely, placing that same $10 on the underdog Saint Louis Billikens at +591 offers a much higher potential payout, returning $59.10 in profit for a total payout of $69.10 if they can secure the tournament upset.

A quick look at the season statistics shows exactly why this second-round clash could be a highly competitive shootout, potentially giving the underdog some hidden value. Michigan brings a high-octane attack, averaging 101.0 points per game while giving up 80.0 points defensively for a +21.0 scoring differential. However, Saint Louis has been even more efficient on paper. The Billikens are lighting up the scoreboard with 102.0 points per contest and holding opponents to 77.0 points, resulting in a +25.0 differential.

Given that Saint Louis is matching—and slightly exceeding—Michigan’s offensive production and defensive stops, the Billikens’ steep moneyline odds present an intriguing opportunity for value bettors.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code Offer

Ready to get in on the college basketball action? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your Kalshi offer today:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity securely. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you use the promo code WTOP to properly link the promotion to your account. Make a Deposit: Fund your wallet by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer, you will need to make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to place a single trade worth $10; any combination or sum of trades that reaches the $10 threshold will qualify.

Once your total trading volume hits $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available to use!