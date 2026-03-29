Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Elite Eight, NBA, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a real chance at a nice pay day, we need to talk about prediction markets. Right now, new customers can grab an excellent welcome offer using the Kalshi promo code WTOP. By simply signing up here and making $10 in trades, you will instantly unlock a $10 sign-up bonus.

I always love using a little house money to handicap today’s thrilling college basketball matchups, but the best part is you can use this bankroll boost on any sport. We’re in this together, so let’s dive into exactly how you can use this platform to trade on your college hoops predictions.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before we start breaking down the board for today’s college basketball slate, let’s take a quick look at the details for this exclusive welcome offer. Securing your bonus is straightforward, and I’ve laid out exactly what you need to get started right here:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 29, 2026

This is a unique opportunity exclusively available for new Kalshi customers who want to get involved with today’s slate of games. To get rolling, you just need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Once your account is funded, jump into their prediction markets and make $10 worth of trades on the hardwood action. Boom—your $10 sign-up bonus is automatically unlocked and ready to use.

What I really appreciate about Kalshi is its wide accessibility. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states. That means college basketball fans across the entire country can participate. As long as you are at least 18 years old to play, you can easily navigate the markets, claim your bonus, and experience a completely new way to trade on the excitement of the season.

Elite Eight Games on Sunday

When I’m handicapping a slate, I like to look at the true, vig-free win probabilities to spot the best value. Here is how the numbers shake out for today’s premier college basketball matchups:

Matchup Probability Tennessee Volunteers vs Michigan Wolverines TENN 27.1% / MICH 72.9% UConn Huskies vs Duke Blue Devils CONN 33.9% / DUKE 66.1%

Beyond picking the outright winners, the traditional spread for the Tennessee-Michigan game sits at 7.5 points with a game total of 146.5. Meanwhile, the UConn-Duke clash features a much tighter 5.5-point spread and a total of 133.5 points.

If you decide to utilize your promo funds on today’s extremes, the math tells an interesting story. A $10 trade on the heaviest favorite—Michigan at a 72.9% probability—would yield a steady $3.14 in profit. On the flip side, if you’re hunting for a bigger score, placing that same $10 on the biggest underdog—Tennessee at 27.1%—would bring back a robust $25.40 in profit if they manage to pull off the upset.

Trade on More Than Just Sports

There is nothing quite like a winning night on the basketball court, but the beauty of this platform is that it isn’t limited strictly to sports. Once you build up your account, you can step outside the sports world and make trades on a massive variety of real-world events.

Whether you want to forecast political outcomes, economic indicators, or major pop culture moments, you can trade on exactly what you know best. It’s a fantastic way to diversify your portfolio.

How to Use Your Kalshi Promo Code

Getting set up is an incredibly simple process. I always tell my readers to stick to a clear game plan, so just follow these steps to officially claim your welcome bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here using your standard personal information. To keep everything secure, you will also be required to provide proof of identification during onboarding. Enter the Promo Code: Do not skip this step! During registration, be absolutely sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once verified, link your preferred payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: Navigate to the college hoops markets (or politics and culture!) and make $10 worth of trades.

Pro Tip: You don’t have to risk it all on a single $10 play to qualify. An accumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades will perfectly satisfy the requirement. The second your total trading volume crosses that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully available in your account.