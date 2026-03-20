Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim a $10 Bonus for College Basketball Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball action is heating up, and there is no better time to get in on the excitement than right now by using our exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP. New customers looking to capitalize on the hardwood action can click here to claim a $10 bonus after making $10 in trades on the platform.

This presents a fantastic opportunity to boost your portfolio, and your bonus funds can be used directly for today’s matchups as well as any College Basketball game this week or the upcoming round of the playoffs.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for March Madness Trading Markets

Getting started is simple, and securing your bonus is even easier. Below is a quick breakdown of the exclusive welcome offer available for new traders looking to get in on today’s college basketball action:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 20, 2026

Offer Overview

New Kalshi customers have an excellent opportunity to dive into today’s College Basketball slate with a little extra capital. By taking advantage of this exclusive promo code, new users can secure a $10 sign-up bonus to use on a wide variety of prediction markets.

Whether you are forecasting conference powerhouses or predicting the night’s biggest upsets on the hardwood, this welcome offer allows you to get in on the collegiate action with a guaranteed financial boost.

Claiming this offer is incredibly straightforward, though there are a few key details to keep in mind. This promotion is strictly reserved for new customers who are at least 18 years of age. Because Kalshi is available in all 50 states, basketball fans across the entire country are eligible to play.

To activate the promotion, simply make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $10 bonus will be fully unlocked and credited to your account as soon as you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets.

College Basketball Games on Friday Night

Matchup Probability Missouri vs Miami (FL) 48.04% / 51.96% UCF vs UCLA 33.25% / 66.75% California Baptist vs Kansas 11.32% / 88.68% Furman vs UConn 5.19% / 94.81% Queens vs Purdue 3.58% / 96.42% Prairie View A&M vs Florida 1.32% / 98.68%

Today’s slate features point spreads ranging from a narrow 1.5 points (Missouri at Miami) to a massive 35.5 points (Prairie View A&M at Florida), with game totals sitting between 135.5 and 159.5 points across the board.

If you wager your $10 Kalshi bonus on the heaviest favorite, the Florida Gators, a victory would yield a guaranteed but minimal $0.01 in profit. Conversely, backing the day’s heaviest underdog, the Prairie View A&M Panthers, would net a staggering $733.30 in profit if they manage to pull off the monumental upset.

For a closer contest, the Missouri Tigers (20-12) will take on the #25 AP-ranked Miami Hurricanes (25-8). Miami boasts an RPI rank of 49 alongside an impressive .7255 adjusted winning percentage, while Missouri is not far behind with an RPI rank of 66.

Guide for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to jump into the college hoops action? Getting set up on the platform and securing your welcome bonus is a quick and easy process. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to claim your offer before tip-off:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth). You will also need to provide proof of identification to securely verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new account. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer and unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, you need to make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth the full $10; any combination of smaller trades that reach a total sum of $10 will fulfill the requirement.

Once your cumulative trades hit the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available, giving you extra capital to forecast today’s exciting college basketball matchups.