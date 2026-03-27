Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Sweet 16 + Elite 8 Games

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Gear up for an excellent Friday night of sports when you redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, which can be used on any prediction on Kalshi Friday night. The last day of the Sweet 16 takes place tonight with four games, headlined by a fantastic matchup between St. Johns and Duke.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades across any topic to receive a $10 bonus. The fun of playing on Kalshi is that you have access to a wide range of topics, not just in the sports world. So, get your new account set up and check out the website to see everything that is offered.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 CBB, St. Johns vs. Duke Bonus

Before you start analyzing futures prices or evaluating today’s consensus odds, here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer. If you are preparing to trade on the Duke vs. St. John’s matchup or any other college basketball game on the board, keep these promotional details in mind:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

Taking advantage of this sign-up bonus is essential for building your initial prediction portfolio. It goes without saying that new Kalshi customers who want to get in on the action need to jump on this. Eligible users simply need to be at least 18 years of age and physically present in the US to play.

To claim the $10 bonus and start taking positions on this massive college basketball clash, you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new account. From there, the bonus funds will hit your balance once you execute a cumulative total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you’re projecting a dominant Duke offense or banking on a defensive masterpiece from St. John’s, this baseline requirement makes it incredibly simple to secure your welcome bonus.

St. Johns vs. Duke Preview via Kalshi

Team Spread Probability Duke Blue Devils -6.5 72% St. John’s Red Storm +6.5 29%

While both of Dukes games have been closer than comfort through their NCAA Tournament run, they still bring heavy firepower, averaging 76.0 points per game with a +14.5 point differential in these two games. The Blue Devils are anchored by star forward Cameron Boozer, who is aggressively stuffing the stat sheet. Isaiah Evans provides secondary offensive relief, averaging 16.5 points in the tournament so far.

On the flip side, St. John’s relies on a suffocating defensive identity. The Red Storm are holding opponents to just 59.0 points per game while maintaining a +14.0 point differential through their tourney run. Zuby Ejiofor leads the St. John’s charge, averaging a double-double in the tournament, while Bryce Hopkins pitches in 15.5 points per NCAA Tournament game.

How to Sign Up With the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for St. Johns vs. Duke Bonus

Activating this offer is a straightforward process for anyone looking to capitalize on today’s market. To claim your bonus ahead of the college basketball action, you will need to use promo code WTOP when setting up your new account. Follow these simple steps:

Download the App: Head over to your device’s app store and download the Kalshi app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting the necessary proof of identification for verification. Enter the Code: Make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer, make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform.

It is worth noting that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10. You can easily spread your predictions out across multiple markets to manage risk; as long as the cumulative sum of your trades reaches $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and available in your account.