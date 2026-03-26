Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for MLB, NCAA Tournament Predictions

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An awesome sports night can be enjoyed by signing up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP. This promo code offer enables all new users to receive a $10 bonus, which can be used on any prediction on Kalshi, which includes MLB opening day and the Sweet 16 both starting today.







Create a new account and make $10 worth of trades on the MLB, NCAA Tournament, or any other topic to receive a $10 bonus. The outcome of those trades do not matter, and they can be spread out across multiple different trades, making this welcome offer as flexible as it comes.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NCAA Tournament Bonus

Before you start forecasting the outcomes of today’s matchups, here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer. Securing your bonus is simple, straightforward, and designed to get you directly into the action.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified March 26th, 2026

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

This promotional offer is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers looking to forecast outcomes on today’s exciting college basketball slate. Getting started is a highly accessible process. To qualify, new users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to activate their account.

From there, your $10 sign-up bonus is unlocked and credited to your account after you execute $10 in qualifying trades on their prediction markets. Whether you are forecasting game winners, trading on point totals, or looking ahead at futures prices, this capital gives you immediate added value. Kalshi operates legally across all 50 U.S. states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

NCAA Tournament Predictions via Kalshi

Let’s take a look at two of the Sweet 16 matchups today and where everything is currently priced on Kalshi:

Matchup Spread Probability Iowa at Nebraska IOWA +2.5 / NEB -2.5 IOWA 47% / NEB 54% Arkansas at Arizona ARK +8.5 / ARIZ -8.5 ARK 24% / ARIZ 76%

For tonight, Nebraska sits as a narrow -1.5 point home favorite against the spread, with a point total set at O/U 131.5. Meanwhile, Arizona is favored by -7.5 points in a matchup featuring a much higher 166.5 O/U total.

Iowa is here after a dramatic buzzer beater victory over Florida in the Round of 32, and now gets a winnable matchup against a Nebraska team who is riding high after advancing to the Sweet 16 (and winning even one NCAA Tournament game) for the first time in the schools history.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to leverage these probabilities? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and secure process. Follow this step-by-step guide to ensure your account is set up and your trades are ready for tonight’s Eastern Time tip-offs:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device.

Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information.

Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to secure and verify your profile.

Submit the necessary proof of identification to secure and verify your profile. Use the Code: Be sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process.

Be sure to enter the promo code when prompted during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s active prediction markets to activate the offer.

It does stand to reason that flexibility matters; you do not have to make a single trade worth $10. As long as the cumulative sum of your initial trades reaches $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will be fully activated and made available in your account.