José Soriano pitches 2-hit ball over 6 scoreless innings again as Angels blank Cubs 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — José Soriano pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings for the second time in two starts, and…

CHICAGO (AP) — José Soriano pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings for the second time in two starts, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago Cubs 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Logan O’Hoppe hit a two-run single with two outs in the sixth against reliever Phil Maton (0-1), and that was all Soriano (2-0) needed on a cold and windy night at Wrigley Field.

The 27-year-old right-hander threw 90 pitches, striking out four and walking two. He was coming off a terrific performance in the Angels’ 3-0 win at Houston on opening day.

Chase Silseth pitched around a single by Nico Hoerner and walk to Moisés Ballesteros in the seventh. Drew Pomeranz worked 1 1/3 innings against his former team, and Jordan Romano got two outs for his second save.

Romano walked Dansby Swanson before striking out pinch-hitter Michael Conforto to end it as the Angels snapped a three-game skid.

Cubs starter Jameson Taillon gave up two hits over 4 2/3 innings in his season debut. The veteran right-hander exited after intentionally walking Mike Trout to load the bases.

Hoby Milner retired Nolan Schanuel on a grounder, ending that threat. But after wasting a big opportunity in the fifth, the Angels broke through in the sixth.

They had runners on second and third with two outs when O’Hoppe hit a one-hopper off third baseman Alex Bregman’s glove for a two-run single.

Up next

Left-handers Matthew Boyd (0-1) and Yusei Kikuchi (0-0) start the finale of the three-game series. Boyd, an All-Star last season, got tagged for six runs over 3 2/3 innings in Chicago’s season-opening loss to Washington. Kikuchi allowed two runs over 4 1/3 innings Friday in the Angels’ win at Houston. ___

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