Joel Embiid returning to 76ers’ lineup after 13-game absence Wednesday against the Bulls

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will return to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls after missing…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will return to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lineup on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls after missing 13 consecutive games due to a right oblique strain.

Embiid has been limited to just 33 games this season due to injuries. The latest injury for the 2023 MVP occurred during a 124-117 win over the Miami Heat on Feb. 26.

The 76ers also are welcoming back Paul George to the lineup after a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy.

Philadelphia entered the contest with a 39-33 record and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, which would mean having to play in the NBA’s play-in tournament. The 76ers are 1 1/2 games back of fifth-place Toronto.

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