Jets take on the Golden Knights following shootout victory

Vegas Golden Knights (32-25-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (29-29-12, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8…

Vegas Golden Knights (32-25-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (29-29-12, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Vegas Golden Knights after the Jets knocked off the New York Rangers 3-2 in a shootout.

Winnipeg is 29-29-12 overall and 17-13-6 in home games. The Jets are 11-11-8 in games decided by one goal.

Vegas is 16-13-7 on the road and 32-25-14 overall. The Golden Knights have allowed 215 goals while scoring 223 for a +8 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 31 goals and 52 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 24 goals and 50 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 1.6 penalties and 3.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower body), Colin Miller: out (knee).

Golden Knights: William Karlsson: out (lower body), Carter Hart: out (leg), Jonas Rondbjerg: out (lower body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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