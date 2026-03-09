Jets host the Ducks after overtime win

Anaheim Ducks (35-25-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-26-10, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Anaheim Ducks (35-25-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (26-26-10, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Winnipeg Jets after the Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 in overtime.

Winnipeg has a 26-26-10 record overall and a 15-11-5 record on its home ice. The Jets have allowed 187 goals while scoring 177 for a -10 scoring differential.

Anaheim has a 35-25-3 record overall and a 13-15-2 record on the road. The Ducks have committed 242 total penalties (3.8 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won the previous matchup 5-4 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has scored 24 goals with 29 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 32 goals and 25 assists for the Ducks. Chris Kreider has scored four goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-2-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Ducks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

