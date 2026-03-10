Jazz host the Knicks for out-of-conference game

New York Knicks (41-25, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-45, 14th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake…

New York Knicks (41-25, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-45, 14th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks take on the Utah Jazz in a non-conference matchup.

The Jazz have gone 12-21 at home. Utah gives up 124.9 points and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Knicks have gone 18-16 away from home. New York is third in the Eastern Conference with 46.2 rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.9.

The Jazz’s 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Knicks allow. The Jazz average 116.9 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 124.9 the Jazz give up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last matchup 146-112 on Dec. 6. Jalen Brunson scored 33 points to help lead the Knicks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jazz. Kyle Filipowski is averaging 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Towns is averaging 20 points and 11.9 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 21.3 points and 8.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 112.8 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 111.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Isaiah Collier: out (illness), Ace Bailey: out (illness), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (injury management), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

