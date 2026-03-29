Jayson Tatum’s 3-pointer vs. Hornets could signal that he’s elevating game following Achilles injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — With 5:57 remaining against the Charlotte Hornets, Jayson Tatum sized up forward Miles Bridges at the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — With 5:57 remaining against the Charlotte Hornets, Jayson Tatum sized up forward Miles Bridges at the top of the key, used a ball fake to get the defender off balanced for just a moment and then quickly rose up and buried a 3-pointer without hesitation.

As Hornets coach Charles Lee called for a timeout, Tatum motioned toward some Charlotte fans in the crowd and slapped hands with teammates with a focused looked in his eye as he headed back toward the Celtics bench.

It was the type of play Celtics fans have been waiting for from Tatum since the six-time NBA All-Star returned to action following a torn Achilles last May.

After the game, Tatum was asked by a reporter if it was crazy to say the shot — and his reaction — signaled that he’s back.

“I mean, no, that wouldn’t be crazy to say,” Tatum replied.

In other words, Tatum, now 11 games into his return, is starting to feel it.

Tatum never returned to the game after he gave the Celtics a 16-point lead. He didn’t have to — the dagger 3 essentially buried the Hornets.

He finished with a season-high 32 points on 12-of-23 shooting — including 5 of 10 from beyond the arc — to go along with eight assists, five rebounds and a block in 31 minutes of action as Boston beat Charlotte 114-99 in what was perhaps his best game since returning to action in a 120-100 win over Dallas on March 6.

It wasn’t just the shot that served as a reminder of how dominant Tatum can be as a player.

He made turn-around jumpers off one foot, beat opponents to the basket on drives, had a rousing two-hand dunk and set up teammates with open looks after drawing double teams, all the while playing with patience and poise.

“I didn’t feel like I was sped up,” Tatum said. “I was still was kind of tired, so that’s something I’m still working through. But I like that I’m being decisive in my movements and exploding when I need to (and) reacting. Obviously it helps when you make shots. I can say I feel better than I did last game. Hopefully I feel better in the next game than I did today.”

Tatum became the youngest player in Celtics history to reach 14,000 points.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be on some really good teams, be surrounded by some really good players and coaches on the staff that have empowered me and helped me become the player I am today,” Tatum said.

But he’s happier just to be playing basketball again at a high level after a grueling rehabilitation process. The Celtics are happy, too. They are 9-2 since he’s returned to the floor.

“I’ve had to work my (tail) off just to run up and down the floor,” Tatum said.

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, who had 28 points in the win, said Tatum’s outing was “encouraging” as the Eastern Conference’s second-best team prepares to make a run at an NBA championship.

“He was just very efficient in his movements and got to his spots,” Pritchard said. “He looked like a killer.”

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