Ireland’s Szmodics out of hospital and ‘on the mend’ after head injury in World Cup playoff

PRAGUE (AP) — Ireland forward Sammie Szmodics is out of hospital and says he is “on the mend” after he…

PRAGUE (AP) — Ireland forward Sammie Szmodics is out of hospital and says he is “on the mend” after he was left unconscious in a heavy collision with an opponent during the World Cup qualification playoff against the Czech Republic.

Szmodics collided with Czech player Stepan Chaloupek as they moved toward a high ball during extra time of Thursday’s game in Prague, where the Czechs won a penalty shootout. Szmodics collapsed to the ground immediately and seemed to display involuntary arm movement. Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson said he was “knocked out cold.”

Medical staff treated Szmodics on the ground for several minutes before he was taken to a hospital.

In an update that he posted on Friday on Instagram, Szmodics thanked the medical staff “who acted so quickly to help me.”

“On the mend — we go again,” he wrote.

The Irish team wrote on Instagram on Friday, “Sammie Szmodics was transferred to hospital yesterday having sustained a head injury during extra-time of the play-off against Czechia.

“Following further tests and a period of observation, he has been safely discharged from hospital — and will continue his recovery under the care of the Republic of Ireland & Derby County medical teams.”

Szmodics, who plays for Derby County in England’s second-tier Championship, had been on the field for less than two minutes when the incident happened. He came off the bench late in extra time and had to be substituted himself.

The score was 2-2 after extra time and the Czechs won the shootout 4-3.

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