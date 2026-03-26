Ireland player Sammie Szmodics stretchered off after heavy collision in World Cup playoff game

PRAGUE (AP) — Ireland midfielder Sammie Szmodics was stretchered off after being left unconscious following a heavy collision with an…

PRAGUE (AP) — Ireland midfielder Sammie Szmodics was stretchered off after being left unconscious following a heavy collision with an opponent in a World Cup qualification playoff game against the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Szmodics collided with Czech player Stepan Chaloupek as they both moved toward a high ball. Szmodics collapsed to the ground immediately and seemed to display involuntary arm movement.

Medical staff treated Szmodics on the ground for several minutes before he was moved onto a stretcher with support for his head and neck. Fans sang and applauded as Szmodics was carried off.

“He was knocked out cold,” Ireland coach Heimir Hallgrímsson said. “At least he’s conscious now. He will stay here tonight.”

Hallgrímsson was hopeful that Szmodics would fly back on Friday.

Szmodics, who plays for Derby in England, had only been on the field for less than two minutes after coming off the bench for Ireland in the 115th minute of extra time before the incident happened. He was replaced by Harvey Vale, who was making his debut for Ireland.

With the score at 2-2 after extra time, the game went to a penalty shootout, which the Czech team won 4-3. The Czech Republic is one game away from a first World Cup appearance since 2006, while Ireland’s 24-year wait for World Cup qualification continues.

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