Indiana faces Milwaukee, aims to break road losing streak

Indiana Pacers (15-52, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30…

Indiana Pacers (15-52, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -7.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana travels to Milwaukee looking to break its six-game road slide.

The Bucks are 19-26 in conference play. Milwaukee is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 7.0.

The Pacers are 3-9 against opponents in the Central Division. Indiana ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 26.4 assists per game led by Andrew Nembhard averaging 7.3.

The Bucks score 110.8 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 119.7 the Pacers allow. The Bucks average 111.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 116.0 the Bucks allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Bucks won 105-99 in the last meeting on Feb. 7. Kevin Porter Jr. led the Bucks with 23 points, and Nembhard led the Pacers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.7 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 24 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 14.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 2-8, averaging 102.9 points, 39.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Pacers: 0-10, averaging 110.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf), Ousmane Dieng: day to day (illness).

Pacers: Pascal Siakam: day to day (knee), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), Quenton Jackson: day to day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.