Hurricanes visit the Maple Leafs after shootout win

Carolina Hurricanes (43-19-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-28-12, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Carolina Hurricanes (43-19-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-28-12, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Carolina Hurricanes after the Hurricanes took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in overtime.

Toronto has gone 17-12-7 in home games and 29-28-12 overall. The Maple Leafs have a -22 scoring differential, with 215 total goals scored and 237 conceded.

Carolina has an 18-10-4 record in road games and a 43-19-6 record overall. The Hurricanes have a 38-5-6 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams square off Friday for the third time this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-1 in the last meeting. Bobby McMann led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Knies has 18 goals and 39 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Nikolaj Ehlers has 20 goals and 36 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 2-5-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.5 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

Hurricanes: Shayne Gostisbehere: day to day (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov: out (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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