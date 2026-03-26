Houston faces Memphis on 4-game road slide

Houston Rockets (43-29, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (24-48, 12th in the Western Conference) Memphis, Tennessee; Friday,…

Houston Rockets (43-29, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (24-48, 12th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will attempt to end its four-game road skid when the Rockets take on Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 6-8 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis gives up 119.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Rockets are 7-6 against the rest of their division. Houston has a 20-16 record against teams over .500.

The Grizzlies score 115.1 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 110.2 the Rockets give up. The Rockets average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Grizzlies give up.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Rockets defeated the Grizzlies 108-99 in their last matchup on Jan. 27. Kevin Durant led the Rockets with 33 points, and Santi Aldama led the Grizzlies with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is shooting 46.7% and averaging 11.1 points for the Grizzlies. Javon Small is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Durant is averaging 26 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Rockets. Reed Sheppard is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 111.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.1 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: out for season (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out for season (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Jaylen Wells: day to day (toe), Jahmai Mashack: day to day (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out for season (calf).

Rockets: Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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