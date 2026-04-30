Ashley Sanchez scores late equalizer for North Carolina in 2-2 draw with Boston

Ashley Sanchez scored in the 76th minute and the North Carolina Courage rallied in the second half for a 2-2…

Ashley Sanchez scored in the 76th minute and the North Carolina Courage rallied in the second half for a 2-2 tie with the Boston Legacy on Wednesday, preventing the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team from winning its first match.

Elsewhere, the San Diego Wave lost 2-0 at the Portland Thorns; Gotham FC beat the Chicago Stars 2-0; and Racing Louisville fell to the Washington Spirit 1-0.

The Legacy did earn the first point in club history, but they remain at the bottom of the standings.

Alba Caño scored in the fifth minute off a pass from Nichelle Prince on the right wing to give Boston a quick 1-0 lead at Gillette Stadium. Eight minutes later, Prince cut back on the edge of the six-yard box and found Massachusetts native Sammy Smith, who fired a shot into the top right of the net.

North Carolina’s Dani Weatherholt scored in the 53rd minute off a corner kick to make it 2-1. Uno Shiragaki had the initial shot and Casey Murphy’s knockdown block fell right at Weatherholt’s feet as she punched it to the left side of the net.

Portland rises to the top

In a match between the league’s top two teams at Providence Park in Portland, the Thorns snapped San Diego’s five-game winning streak to climb to the top of the standings.

Marie Muller scored her first career NWSL goal in the 10th minute to put the Thorns on the board. Sophia Wilson extended the lead in the 64th, scoring her second goal of the season.

It was the second time these two teams met this season. San Diego won the first battle last month 3-1.

Scoring woes over for Gotham

Despite just scoring two goals before the international break earlier this month, Gotham FC’s scoring woes appear to be over.

In their first two games back, they scored five goals defeating Bay FC 3-0 at home and then got two more goals in the shut out of the Stars on the road.

Jordynn Dudley scored in the first minute of the match after Jaedyn Shaw’s cross ran through the back line of the Stars’ defense. It was the second-fastest goal in club history.

In the 10th minute, Rose Lavelle was left wide open and volleyed a shot past Alyssa Naeher.

Katie Atkinson, who played in the Stars’ previous two matches, was inactive with a thigh injury.

Rodman scores, Andi Sullivan returns to the pitch

Trinity Rodman scored her 30th career goal in the 15th minute with a cross-body volley strike from the middle of the penalty box at Audi Field in Washington.

Andi Sullivan came on in the 63rd minute after a long absence. She tore her ACL at the end of the 2024 season and was on maternity leave in 2025.

The Spirit have shut out four straight opponents, winning three and drawing against Denver 0-0.

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