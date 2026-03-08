Horvat scores winner in OT as Islanders edge Sharks 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bo Horvat scored with 39.6 seconds left in overtime, lifting the New York Islanders to…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bo Horvat scored with 39.6 seconds left in overtime, lifting the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Tony DeAngelo also had a goal and Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves for New York, which snapped a two-game skid and improved to 9-0 this season in overtime. It was also the Islanders’ second win over the Sharks this season.

Macklin Celebrini scored his 32 goal of the season for the Sharks, who also lost in overtime against St. Louis on Friday. Yaroslav Askarov had 32 saves.

Brayden Schenn made his debut for the Islanders after being acquired from the Blues at the trade deadline for forward Jonathan Drouin, a goaltending prospect and first- and third-round picks in the draft this year. He had one shot and a blocked shot in 20 shifts and 17:26 of ice time.

Both teams had early goals before the game hit a scoring lull.

After Celebrini’s goal 33 seconds into the second period tied it at 1, the teams went nearly 44 minutes without scoring.

It appeared the game was headed to a shootout before Horvat’s winner ended the offensive drought. Horvat knocked in his team-leading 27th goal on a backhand shot that silenced the crowd in San Jose. Matthew Schaefer and Mathew Barzal assisted.

The Islanders spent much of the first period in the Sharks’ zone and broke through on DeAngelo’s fifth goal of the season at the 8:23 mark. It was the Islanders defenseman’s first goal first since Jan. 26. Calum Ritchie assisted.

Celebrini, the Sharks’ 19-year-old star, tied it in the second with his third goal in three games. Celebrini’s shot from the right circle went past two defenders and Sorokin. Will Smith and John Klingberg had assists.

Both teams had several scoring opportunities in overtime. Sorokin held tough and made multiple point-blank saves to bail out the Islanders.

Up next

Islanders: At St. Louis on Tuesday.

Sharks: Host Buffalo on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.