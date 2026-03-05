Hertl’s late power-play winner in OT caps Golden Knights’ rally past Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal with 2:49 remaining in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied…

DETROIT (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal with 2:49 remaining in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to edge the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Hertl scored in front off a pass from Mitch Marner as Vegas snapped a three-game losing streak. Marner scored the tying goal with 3:24 left in regulation and had two assists.

Reilly Smith and Ivan Barbashev had the other goals for Vegas, which wrapped up a five-game road trip. Adin Hill made 23 saves in the Golden Knights’ third game in four nights.

Simon Edvinsson and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which is now 24-1-3 when leading after two periods. Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Red Wings and Cam Talbot made 21 saves.

Vegas’ second-leading scorer, Mark Stone, missed the game due to an upper-body injury.

Vegas scored twice in the final nine minutes of regulation to erase a 3-1 deficit.

DEVILS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt scored in the shootout, Connor Brown forced overtime with a tying goal with 2:21 left in the third period and New Jersey beat Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to their fifth straight loss.

Timo Meier and and Arseny Gritsyuk also scored in regulation for the Devils, who have won three in a row and improved to 25-8-1 when scoring at least three goals. Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves.

William Nylander, Matias Maccelli and Matthew Knies had goals for the Maple Leafs, who haven’t won since beating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Feb. 3 — their last game before the Olympic break. Anthony Stolarz made 44 saves.

Cotter put a backhander past Stolarz to start the shootout for the Devils. After Nylander’s wrister was stopped, Bratt also scored on a backhander to put New Jersey up 2-0 in the shootout. Auston Matthews’ wrist shot was then stopped by Markstrom, giving the Devils the victory.

DUCKS 5, ISLANDERS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier scored twice in a span of just over three minutes in the first period, backup Ville Husso stopped 42 shots and Anaheim beat New York.

Beckett Sennecke, Ryan Poehling and Frank Vatrano also had goals to help Anaheim to its 13th win in 16 games.

David Rittich had 20 saves for the Islanders, who had their five-game winning streak snapped despite outshooting the Ducks 43-25. Anders Lee scored the 304th goal of his career, tying Clark Gillies for the fourth-most in franchise history.

Husso, who stopped 16 shots in the first period and 13 in both the second and third, had a timely performance amid speculation the Ducks are pursuing a backup goalie behind Lukas Dostal before Friday’s trade deadline.

He turned away a flurry of shots after New York pulled Rittich with 8½ minutes left in the game. Vatrano, who missed the previous 22 games because of an upper-body injury, scored into an empty net with 4:11 remaining to seal Anaheim’s win.

BLUES 3, KRAKEN 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Dylan Holloway scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Brayden Schenn had three assists and St. Louis beat Seattle.

Robert Thomas added a goal and an assist, and defenseman Logan Mailloux also scored as the last-place Blues improved to 9-17-3 on the road with their second consecutive victory away from home against a playoff contender.

Joel Hofer made 34 saves for St. Louis, which won 3-1 on Sunday at Minnesota after going 2-8-1 in its previous 11 games.

Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn had a goal and an assist. Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Kraken, who had won five in a row at home without giving up more than two goals in any of them. Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots.

HURRICANES 6, CANUCKS 4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers sealed his seventh career hat trick with an empty-net goal and Carolina held off Vancouver for a victory.

Sean Walker, Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho each added a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis had two assists and Brandon Bussi stopped 18 shots.

Filip Hronek had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have lost seven straight and have just two wins in their last 23 games (2-17-4).

Vancouver traded defenseman Tyler Myers to Dallas earlier in the day for a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2029 fourth-rounder.

Marco Rossi scored and had an assist and Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander added goals for the Canucks. Kevin Lankinen allowed four goals on 22 shots before getting pulled midway through the second period. He was replaced by Nikita Tolopilo, who made nine saves in relief.

The Canucks took a 2-1 lead on goals by Rossi and Hronek 44 seconds apart in the opening period.

Carolina took control with four consecutive goals in the second, with Walker, Ehlers, Aho and Ehlers again to make it 5-2.

