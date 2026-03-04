Hertl scores in OT to cap Vegas rally in 4-3 victory over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal with 2:49 remaining in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied…

DETROIT (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal with 2:49 remaining in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to edge the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Hertl scored in front off a pass from Mitch Marner as Vegas snapped a three-game losing streak. Marner scored the tying goal with 3:24 left in regulation and had two assists.

Reilly Smith and Ivan Barbashev had the other goals for Vegas, which wrapped up a five-game road trip. Adin Hill made 23 saves in the Golden Knights’ third game in four nights.

Simon Edvinsson and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which is now 24-1-3 when leading after two periods. Emmitt Finnie also scored for the Red Wings and Cam Talbot made 21 saves.

Vegas’ second-leading scorer, Mark Stone, missed the game due to an upper-body injury.

Vegas scored twice in the final nine minutes of regulation to erase a 3-1 deficit.

Barbashev scored on a rebound with 8:23 remaining in regulation after Detroit turned the puck over in its zone. Hertl passed the puck from behind the Red Wings net to Marner for the tying goal with 3:24 left.

Hertl was called for tripping with 2:23 left but Detroit failed to capitalize. The Red Wings were 0 for 4 on the power play.

The Wings led 3-1 after the first period. Smith and Finnie traded goals during the first six minutes. Edvinsson lifted a shot from the slot over Hill’s left shoulder with 4:45 left to give Detroit the lead. DeBrincat whistled a shot past Hill’s glove 59 seconds later.

