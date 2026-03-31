Harry Kane misses England friendly against Japan because of ‘minor issue’

LONDON (AP) — Bayern Munich star Harry Kane was missing for England in its friendly match against Japan on Tuesday…

LONDON (AP) — Bayern Munich star Harry Kane was missing for England in its friendly match against Japan on Tuesday after sustaining what the national team described as a “minor issue in training.”

England said its captain was being “rested tonight as a precaution” but was staying with the squad and receiving further assessment.

England coach Thomas Tuchel was already without Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice, saying Monday that they felt “discomfort” during medical assessments.

Kane, Saka and Rice all face busy ends to the season with their clubs, who have both reached the Champions League quarterfinals and lead their respective leagues.

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