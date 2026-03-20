Hainan Classic presented by MAEXTRO Scores

Friday Hainan, China a-Blackstone Course (Host Course) 7,637 yards; Par 72 b-Vintage Course 7,331 yards; Par 72 Purse: $2.6 million…

Friday

Hainan, China

a-Blackstone Course (Host Course)

7,637 yards; Par 72

b-Vintage Course

7,331 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.6 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Jordan Gumberg, United States 64a-66b—130 Jorge Campillo, Spain 65b-67a—132 Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 66b-68a—134 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 66a-68b—134 Taehoon Ok, South Korea 67a-68b—135 Wenyi Ding, China 66b-70a—136 Bo Jin, China 69a-67b—136 Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal 68b-68a—136 Andy Sullivan, England 70a-66b—136 Euan Walker, Scotland 69b-67a—136 Bowen Xiao, China 69b-67a—136 Yanhan Zhou, China 68b-68a—136 Lloyd Jefferson Go, Philippines 68a-69b—137 Zihao Jin, China 68a-69b—137 Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69b-68a—137 Oliver Lindell, Finland 68b-69a—137 Jason Scrivener, Australia 66b-71a—137 Marcus Armitage, England 69b-69a—138 Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69a-69b—138 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 66a-72b—138 Sean Crocker, United States 70b-68a—138 Quentin Debove, France 70b-68a—138 Ross Fisher, England 70b-68a—138 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 69a-69b—138 Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 69b-69a—138 David Law, Scotland 72a-66b—138 Sampson-yunhe Zheng, China 69b-69a—138 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 70a-69b—139 Clement Charmasson, France 69b-70a—139 Martin Couvra, France 67a-72b—139 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 71a-68b—139 Calum Hill, Scotland 68b-71a—139 Kota Kaneko, Japan 70b-69a—139 Taichi Kho, Hong Kong 73b-66a—139 Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 70a-69b—139 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 68b-71a—139 David Micheluzzi, Australia 69a-70b—139 Hugo Townsend, Sweden 70b-69a—139 Dan Bradbury, England 69a-71b—140 Matthew Jordan, England 72a-68b—140 Ryan Peake, Australia 71a-69b—140 Eddie Pepperell, England 71a-69b—140 Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain 68a-72b—140 Manuel Elvira, Spain 72b-69a—141 Tobias Jonsson, Sweden 72a-69b—141 Daniel Young, Scotland 71b-70a—141 Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 71b-71a—142 Matthew Baldwin, England 70b-72a—142 Jonathan Broomhead, South Africa 73a-69b—142 Ugo Coussaud, France 72a-70b—142 Yu Fang, China 71a-71b—142 Matt Killen, England 73b-69a—142 Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 70a-72b—142 Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates 68b-74a—142 Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 69b-73a—142 Jan Schneider, Germany 69a-73b—142 Tom Vaillant, France 69b-73a—142 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 71a-71b—142 Quim Vidal, Spain 72b-70a—142 Hongfu Wu, China 74a-68b—142 Davis Bryant, United States 75a-68b—143 Bowen Chai, China 73b-70a—143 Gregorio De Leo, Italy 69b-74a—143 Grant Forrest, Scotland 72a-71b—143 Yue Liu, China 72a-71b—143 Zander Lombard, South Africa 72a-71b—143 Francesco Molinari, Italy 73b-70a—143 Jack Senior, England 71b-72a—143 Ashun Wu, China 70b-73a—143 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 79a-WD

Missed Cut

Albin Bergstrom, Sweden 72a-72b—144 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 71b-73a—144 Oihan Guillamoundeguy, France 73a-71b—144 Shunyat Hak, Hong Kong 75a-69b—144 Andreas Halvorsen, Norway 73a-71b—144 Isaac Lam, Hong Kong 74a-70b—144 Yuxin Lin, China 73a-71b—144 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain 70b-74a—144 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 75a-69b—144 Kaito Onishi, Japan 70b-74a—144 Anthony Quayle, Australia 74b-70a—144 Freddy Schott, Germany 72a-72b—144 Shubhankar Sharma, India 71b-73a—144 Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria 74a-70b—144 Zi Wang, China 73b-71a—144 Charles Wang, China 70b-74a—144 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 74b-71a—145 Adri Arnaus, Spain 68b-77a—145 Xirong Cheng, China 75a-70b—145 Nathan Kimsey, England 74a-71b—145 Junghwan Lee, South Korea 70a-75b—145 Yan-Wei Liu, China 71b-74a—145 Connor McKinney, Australia 74a-71b—145 Lawrence Ting, Chinese Taipei 71b-74a—145 Cameron Adam, Scotland 73b-73a—146 Nacho Elvira, Spain 69b-77a—146 Zijie Huang, China 76a-70b—146 Yang Kuang, China 74b-72a—146 Benjamin Schmidt, England 73b-73a—146 Mike Toorop, Netherlands 78b-68a—146 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 74b-73a—147 Shawn Lu, United States 77a-70b—147 Jack Yule, England 69b-78a—147 Zhengkai Bai, China 77a-71b—148 Haizhao Tang, China 76a-72b—148 Yang Tong, China 76a-72b—148 Frederic Lacroix, France 73a-76b—149 Ryan Ang, Singapore 72b-78a—150 Jeong-Weon Ko, France 81a-69b—150 James Morrison, England 77a-73b—150 Felix Mory, France 76b-74a—150 Jeffrey Burton, United States 70b-81a—151 Bo Peng, China 78b-74a—152 Joshua Berry, England 76a-77b—153 Kakeru Ozeki, Japan 76a-78b—154 Justin Sui, United States 76a-78b—154 Senshou Cao, China 81b-76a—157 Benjamin Krug, United States 82b-79a—161 Xinjun Zhang, China 81a-82b—163 Jun Liu, China 84a-82b—166

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