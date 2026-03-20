Live Radio
Home » Sports » Hainan Classic presented by…

Hainan Classic presented by MAEXTRO Scores

The Associated Press

March 20, 2026, 11:09 AM

Friday

Hainan, China

a-Blackstone Course (Host Course)

7,637 yards; Par 72

b-Vintage Course

7,331 yards; Par 72

Purse: $2.6 million

Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses.

Jordan Gumberg, United States 64a-66b—130
Jorge Campillo, Spain 65b-67a—132
Dylan Frittelli, South Africa 66b-68a—134
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 66a-68b—134
Taehoon Ok, South Korea 67a-68b—135
Wenyi Ding, China 66b-70a—136
Bo Jin, China 69a-67b—136
Daniel Rodrigues, Portugal 68b-68a—136
Andy Sullivan, England 70a-66b—136
Euan Walker, Scotland 69b-67a—136
Bowen Xiao, China 69b-67a—136
Yanhan Zhou, China 68b-68a—136
Lloyd Jefferson Go, Philippines 68a-69b—137
Zihao Jin, China 68a-69b—137
Yuto Katsuragawa, Japan 69b-68a—137
Oliver Lindell, Finland 68b-69a—137
Jason Scrivener, Australia 66b-71a—137
Marcus Armitage, England 69b-69a—138
Rafa Cabrera Bello, Spain 69a-69b—138
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 66a-72b—138
Sean Crocker, United States 70b-68a—138
Quentin Debove, France 70b-68a—138
Ross Fisher, England 70b-68a—138
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 69a-69b—138
Kazuma Kobori, New Zealand 69b-69a—138
David Law, Scotland 72a-66b—138
Sampson-yunhe Zheng, China 69b-69a—138
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Spain 70a-69b—139
Clement Charmasson, France 69b-70a—139
Martin Couvra, France 67a-72b—139
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 71a-68b—139
Calum Hill, Scotland 68b-71a—139
Kota Kaneko, Japan 70b-69a—139
Taichi Kho, Hong Kong 73b-66a—139
Mikael Lindberg, Sweden 70a-69b—139
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 68b-71a—139
David Micheluzzi, Australia 69a-70b—139
Hugo Townsend, Sweden 70b-69a—139
Dan Bradbury, England 69a-71b—140
Matthew Jordan, England 72a-68b—140
Ryan Peake, Australia 71a-69b—140
Eddie Pepperell, England 71a-69b—140
Rocco Repetto Taylor, Spain 68a-72b—140
Manuel Elvira, Spain 72b-69a—141
Tobias Jonsson, Sweden 72a-69b—141
Daniel Young, Scotland 71b-70a—141
Angel Ayora Fanegas, Spain 71b-71a—142
Matthew Baldwin, England 70b-72a—142
Jonathan Broomhead, South Africa 73a-69b—142
Ugo Coussaud, France 72a-70b—142
Yu Fang, China 71a-71b—142
Matt Killen, England 73b-69a—142
Stefano Mazzoli, Italy 70a-72b—142
Adrian Otaegui, United Arab Emirates 68b-74a—142
Brandon Robinson-Thompson, England 69b-73a—142
Jan Schneider, Germany 69a-73b—142
Tom Vaillant, France 69b-73a—142
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 71a-71b—142
Quim Vidal, Spain 72b-70a—142
Hongfu Wu, China 74a-68b—142
Davis Bryant, United States 75a-68b—143
Bowen Chai, China 73b-70a—143
Gregorio De Leo, Italy 69b-74a—143
Grant Forrest, Scotland 72a-71b—143
Yue Liu, China 72a-71b—143
Zander Lombard, South Africa 72a-71b—143
Francesco Molinari, Italy 73b-70a—143
Jack Senior, England 71b-72a—143
Ashun Wu, China 70b-73a—143
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 79a-WD

Missed Cut

Albin Bergstrom, Sweden 72a-72b—144
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 71b-73a—144
Oihan Guillamoundeguy, France 73a-71b—144
Shunyat Hak, Hong Kong 75a-69b—144
Andreas Halvorsen, Norway 73a-71b—144
Isaac Lam, Hong Kong 74a-70b—144
Yuxin Lin, China 73a-71b—144
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, Spain 70b-74a—144
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 75a-69b—144
Kaito Onishi, Japan 70b-74a—144
Anthony Quayle, Australia 74b-70a—144
Freddy Schott, Germany 72a-72b—144
Shubhankar Sharma, India 71b-73a—144
Maximilian Steinlechner, Austria 74a-70b—144
Zi Wang, China 73b-71a—144
Charles Wang, China 70b-74a—144
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand 74b-71a—145
Adri Arnaus, Spain 68b-77a—145
Xirong Cheng, China 75a-70b—145
Nathan Kimsey, England 74a-71b—145
Junghwan Lee, South Korea 70a-75b—145
Yan-Wei Liu, China 71b-74a—145
Connor McKinney, Australia 74a-71b—145
Lawrence Ting, Chinese Taipei 71b-74a—145
Cameron Adam, Scotland 73b-73a—146
Nacho Elvira, Spain 69b-77a—146
Zijie Huang, China 76a-70b—146
Yang Kuang, China 74b-72a—146
Benjamin Schmidt, England 73b-73a—146
Mike Toorop, Netherlands 78b-68a—146
Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 74b-73a—147
Shawn Lu, United States 77a-70b—147
Jack Yule, England 69b-78a—147
Zhengkai Bai, China 77a-71b—148
Haizhao Tang, China 76a-72b—148
Yang Tong, China 76a-72b—148
Frederic Lacroix, France 73a-76b—149
Ryan Ang, Singapore 72b-78a—150
Jeong-Weon Ko, France 81a-69b—150
James Morrison, England 77a-73b—150
Felix Mory, France 76b-74a—150
Jeffrey Burton, United States 70b-81a—151
Bo Peng, China 78b-74a—152
Joshua Berry, England 76a-77b—153
Kakeru Ozeki, Japan 76a-78b—154
Justin Sui, United States 76a-78b—154
Senshou Cao, China 81b-76a—157
Benjamin Krug, United States 82b-79a—161
Xinjun Zhang, China 81a-82b—163
Jun Liu, China 84a-82b—166

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up