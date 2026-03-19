Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

Florida at Alabama — SECN+
Texas at Auburn — SECN+
Oklahoma at LSU — SECN+
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State — SECN
LSU vs. Jacksonville at Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, LA) — ESPN
Mississippi State at University of Georgia — SECN
LSU at South Carolina — SECN+
Alabama at Missouri — SECN+
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