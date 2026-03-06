Live Radio
Home » Sports » Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

March 6, 2026, 4:09 PM

Lipscomb at Mississippi State — SECN+

Sacramento State at LSU — SECN+

Winthrop at Auburn — SECN+

Lipscomb at Mississippi State — SECN+

University of Georgia at Mississippi State — SECN

Auburn at Alabama — ESPN

Kentucky at Auburn — SECN+

Louisiana at Oklahoma — SECN+

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up