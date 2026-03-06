Gulf States Sportswatch Daily Listings

Lipscomb at Mississippi State — SECN+
Sacramento State at LSU — SECN+
Winthrop at Auburn — SECN+
University of Georgia at Mississippi State — SECN
Auburn at Alabama — ESPN
Kentucky at Auburn — SECN+
Louisiana at Oklahoma — SECN+
