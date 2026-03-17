Grizzlies say G Pippen and F Aldama will miss the rest of the season following surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and forward Santi Aldama will miss the rest of the…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and forward Santi Aldama will miss the rest of the season after each had surgery on Tuesday.

Pippen had an operation on his right big toe and Aldama had a procedure and injection to address discomfort in his right knee. The team said both procedures were successful and the players will be ready for next season.

The Grizzlies (23-44) have lost eight straight games and entered Tuesday night nine games back in the race for the final play-in berth in the Western Conference. Star Ja Morant has played in only 20 games this season, missing the last 25 with a left elbow injury.

Pippen had a similar procedure in October and didn’t make his season debut until last month. In 10 games, he averaged 11.4 points.

Aldama was averaging 14 points and 6.7 rebounds this season.

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