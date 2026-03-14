Gotham spoils the Legacy’s debut with a 1-0 victory in the NWSL’s opening weekend

Esther González scored in the 55th minute and Gotham FC spoiled the expansion Boston Legacy’s debut with a 1-0 victory…

Esther González scored in the 55th minute and Gotham FC spoiled the expansion Boston Legacy’s debut with a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the National Women’s Soccer League, the Kansas City Current returned to their winning ways with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over the Utah Royals, an early red card doomed the expansion Denver Summit in a 2-1 loss at Bay FC, North Carolina’s late goal took down Racing Louisville 2-1 and the Houston Dash pulled off a 1-0 road upset at San Diego.

The Legacy drew 30,207 fans for the opener at Gillette Stadium, a record for an expansion club in its inaugural match.

Boston coach Filipa Patão rolled out a five-back set with Bianca St-Georges converted into a central defender. St-Georges picked up her first yellow card in the 40th minute and she was sent off in the 77th after her second, leaving the Legacy down a player.

St-Georges attempted to clear the ball but it fell straight into the path of González, who came on in the second half and scored 10 minutes later.

The teams combined for seven yellow cards, one red card and 33 total fouls.

Red card helps spoil Denver Summit’s NWSL debut

Alex Pfeiffer had a goal and an assist at home for Bay FC to spoil the the expansion Summit’s first match.

Pfeiffer opened the scoring with a pinpoint left-footed finish in the eighth minute.

Denver equalized in the 20th when captain Janine Sonis found Melissa Kössler for the equalizer and the first goal in club history.

But the match turned in the 26th when Sonis received a red card for a dangerous challenge on Pfeiffer. After the initial ruling of a yellow card, it was upgraded to a red card after video review.

Pfeiffer added an assist to Joelle Anderson in the 31st off a well-designed set piece for the game-winner.

The victory snapped a 15 match winless streak for Bay FC and was their first since June 7, 2025.

After being acquired for $1.1 million from Kansas City Current, Bay FC’s prized acquisition Claire Hutton started in the opener at PayPal Park.

Bethune and Sentnor pull off comeback

Croix Bethune and Ally Sentnor scored in the Current’s victory at home over the Royals.

Utah defender Tatumn Milazzo headed home the opening goal in the 35th minute on a short corner kick delivery from Cloé Lacasse.

On her birthday, newly-acquired Bethune responded in the 57th minute. Ally Sentnor dribbled past multiple defenders and finished in the 69th to break the tie.

The 2025 NWSL shield holders were short-handed without back-to-back NWSL MVP Temwa Chawinga. She’s recovering from an adductor injury sustained in October.

Ashley Sanchez’s heroics lead the way

For the first time in her career, Ashley Sanchez scored an NWSL regular-season brace.

In the 29th minute, the Courage took the early lead when Payton Linnehan played a perfectly-weighted cross into the box, finding Sanchez, who buried it for the 1-0 lead.

Racing Louisville responded in first-half stoppage time when Emma Sears threaded a cross in the box to Sarah Weber, leveling it at 1-1.

Sanchez delivered yet again in the 86th to seal all three points and the win at home for North Carolina.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan made four crucial saves for the Courage. The Canadian international signed a two-year contract with North Carolina after spending the past four seasons with San Diego.

Robbe stuns former club and Campbell stands tall

Makenzy Robbe scored the lone goal for the Dash on the road against her former club.

Late in first-half stoppage time, Maggie Graham’s precise long-range delivery to Robbe gave the Dash the lead. San Diego dominated possession, shots and shots on goal, but could not get on the board.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell refused to concede and secured the clean sheet with nine saves.

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