Golden Knights bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings

Vegas Golden Knights (28-19-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-20-6, in the Atlantic Division) Detroit; Wednesday, 7…

Vegas Golden Knights (28-19-14, in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-20-6, in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -132, Golden Knights +110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights look to stop a three-game skid with a win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit has gone 18-10-2 at home and 35-20-6 overall. The Red Wings have a 28-3-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Vegas is 14-11-7 in road games and 28-19-14 overall. The Golden Knights are 11-9-8 in one-goal games.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won 1-0 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond has scored 20 goals with 44 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 16 goals and 43 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.