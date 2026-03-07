Gilgeous-Alexander scores 27 as the Thunder beat the Warriors 104-97 for 5th straight win

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-97…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Golden State Warriors 104-97 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Gilgeous-Alexander made just 6 of 15 field goals, but he made 14 of 15 free throws to maintain his usual production. He has scored at least 20 points in 125 consecutive games. He can tie Wilt Chamberlain’s record of 126 straight games with at least 20 points Monday at home against Denver.

Oklahoma City is 5-0 since Gilgeous-Alexander returned from an abdominal strain. The defending champion Thunder have the league’s best record and became the first team in the league to win 50 games this season.

Isaiah Joe added 18 points and Jaylin Williams had nine points and 14 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Gui Santos had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Brandin Podziemski scored 17 points and Draymond Green added 16 for the Warriors, who were held to 40.9% shooting.

This matchup wasn’t as star-studded as many past matchups between these longtime rivals. Golden State’s Stephen Curry (right knee) missed his 13th straight game. The Thunder were without regular starters Chet Holmgren (illness), Jalen Williams (strained right hamstring) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (left calf bruise).

The Thunder led 67-54 at halftime behind 13 points from Kenrich Williams and 12 from Gilgeous-Alexander. Santos scored 14 points in the first half to help the Warriors stay within reach.

Golden State cut into the lead early in the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Malevy Leons tied the game at 77 with just over four minutes left in the quarter, but the Thunder took an 86-83 lead into the fourth.

With the Thunder up 99-97, Gilgeous-Alexander made a 3-pointer with Green in his face to push the lead to five with 42.4 seconds left.

Up next

Warriors: Visit the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Thunder: Host the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

