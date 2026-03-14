Giannis Antetokounmpo is unavailable for Bucks’ game in Atlanta because of a left ankle sprain

ATLANTA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t available for the Milwaukee Bucks’ matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, marking the…

ATLANTA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t available for the Milwaukee Bucks’ matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, marking the 31st game the two-time MVP has missed this season.

Although Milwaukee’s injury report initially had listed Antetokounmpo as questionable due to injury management of his right calf, the team later ruled him out because of a left ankle sprain.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said at his pregame availability that the issue stemmed from the Bucks’ 112-105 loss to Miami on Thursday night.

The Bucks are playing on back-to-back days; they return home to face the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Antetokounmpo hasn’t played on consecutive days since returning on March 2 from a right calf strain.

This represents the highest total of games Antetokounmpo has missed in any season during his 13-year career.

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