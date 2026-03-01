Gauthier scores 2 goals and Ducks edge Flames 3-2 in shootout for 8th straight home win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier scored twice in regulation, Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish both converted in the shootout,…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cutter Gauthier scored twice in regulation, Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish both converted in the shootout, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Sunday.

Lukas Dostal made 32 saves and denied Matvei Gridin on the final shot of the tiebreaker to seal Anaheim’s eighth straight win at home. The Ducks improved to 14-3 in games that have gone to overtime.

McTavish slid the puck through Devin Cooley’s legs for the shootout winner. Joel Farabee and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames in regulation, and Cooley stopped 34 shots.

Gauthier tied it 2-all with 9:19 left in the third period when he rifled a shot from the right circle past Cooley’s left skate for his team-leading 28th goal. Beckett Sennecke and Jackson LaCombe assisted.

Calgary forward Morgan Frost took an interference penalty with 24.6 seconds remaining in overtime, but the Ducks were unable to score with a brief 4-on-3 advantage.

Anaheim tied it at 1 with 8:46 left in the second on a trick shot of sorts by Gauthier, who corralled his own rebound behind the Calgary net and flicked a shot off the back of Cooley’s left shoulder. The puck popped into the air, came down, caromed off Cooley’s back and in.

But the Flames went ahead with 3:50 to go in the period when Sharangovich took a pass from Kevin Bahl and snapped a shot from the top of the left circle over Dostal’s blocker for a power-play goal.

Calgary took a 1-0 lead at 9:41 of the first on Farabee’s backhand tip-in from the front of the crease. Ryan Lomberg assisted with a precision pass from the top of the left circle.

Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville, who last week joined Scotty Bowman as the only NHL coaches to win 1,000 games, was honored during a pregame ceremony.

