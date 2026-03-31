Gaudette’s goal with 21 seconds left helps Sharks win 5-4 to snap Blues’ 3-game win streak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adam Gaudette scored with 21 seconds left, Alexander Wennberg and Macklin Celebrini each had two…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adam Gaudette scored with 21 seconds left, Alexander Wennberg and Macklin Celebrini each had two goals and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks beat St. Louis 5-4 on Monday night to snap the Blues’ three-game winning streak.

On the rush, Gaudette flicked a wrist shot from near the left faceoff spot that trickled between the legs of goalie Joel Hofer.

Yaroslav Askarov made 22 saves for the Sharks (34-31-7), who have 75 points — tied with Seattle and two behind Nashville for the final Western Conference wild card. Los Angeles has 76 points, while St. Louis (31-31-11) has 73.

Theo Lindstein, Pavel Buchnevich, Philip Broberg and Cam Fowler scored for the Blues, and Jake Neighbours had two assists. Hofer finished with 24 saves.

Fowler scored a power-play goal to make it 4-all with 7:07 left when he took a wrist shot from the right side that beat Askarov to the glove side and slipped inside the left post.

The 19-year-old Celebrini, the No. 1 selection in the 2024 draft, has 38 goals and 63 assists — making him the sixth different teenager in NHL history with at least 100 points in a season.

Up next

Blues: Visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Sharks: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

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