France wins back-to-back Six Nations titles after beating England 48-46 on last-second penalty

PARIS (AP) — France won back-to-back Six Nations titles after beating England 48-46 on a last-second penalty kick by Thomas…

PARIS (AP) — France won back-to-back Six Nations titles after beating England 48-46 on a last-second penalty kick by Thomas Ramos in a thriller for the ages on Saturday.

England scored its seventh try in the 77th minute and converted for 46-45. If the score held for a few more minutes Ireland would have been crowned the champion.

But France pressed yet again with 14 men, lost possession, regained it, and earned two simultaneous penalties after the fulltime siren. Captain Antoine Dupont debated with referee Nika Amashukeli where the penalty spots were. Ramos, who didn’t miss a goalkick all night, finally lined up his seventh shot from more than 40 meters out.

The fullback nailed it straight down the middle in the 83rd and leaped into the arms of teammates, celebrating as back-to-back champions for the first time in 19 years.

Of the title-winning goalkick, Ramos said, “It’s in my top three, and not just third. I love moments like that. This title rewards our very strong start to the tournament. I’m very happy. It would have been so tough, when you think about the scenario, to lose it at home in the 76th minute.”

In a bewildering and breathless match including 13 tries and six lead changes, Ramos was the difference as France scored only six tries, four of them by winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

England put up its highest ever score against France on French soil on the 120th anniversary of Le Crunch, but suffered a fourth loss in a single championship for the first time in 50 years.

“We are disappointed to lose but we showed the spirit of this team,” England capain Maro Itoje said.

“You don’t want to go through what we have in the last four games but I truly believe we are going places and will be better for it. We knew we had to attack the game more, our conversion of territory into points had to get better and it paid dividends.”

Ireland beat Scotland 43-21 to move to the top of the standings earlier Saturday, leaving the championship closer at the Stade de France as the title decider.

England came into the game under fire for its kick-heavy approach, but ran hard at France and was constantly rewarded. England scored four tries in the first half but suffered a major turning point right on halftime while leading 27-17.

Prop Ellis Genge was sin-binned for collapsing a maul — England’s eighth yellow card in the tournament — and France was awarded a penalty try. While Genge was off the field, France rallied from 27-17 down to lead 38-27.

England came back with tries by standout lock Ollie Chessum from an intercept and replacement back Marcus Smith for 39-38.

Then Bielle-Biarrey scored his fourth try of the match, his ninth in the tournament breaking his own record of eight last year. They also extended his own record try-scoring streak in the championship to 10 matches.

But while leading 45-39, France prop Demba Bamba was sin-binned and the defense cracked when center Tommy Freeman finished a counterattack from a goalline dropout. Marcus Smith converted for 46-45 after replacing Fin Smith, who slotted only three of his six goalkicks.

Just over two minutes were left and France didn’t hold back. Just as it didn’t at the start.

Bielle-Biarrey connected with grubber kicks by Ramos and Matthieu Jalibert to get France away to 14-5. But England drew level on 17 after tries by its own wingers, Tom Roebuck and Cadan Murley, and Chessum’s first of the match.

England then led after an Alex Coles try, converted with a drop kick by Fin Smith with players charging after the ball fell off the tee. England was bossing the game up front at 27-17 until Genge was sin-binned and France pounced.

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