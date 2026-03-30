Fortes’ tiebreaking double in 9th gives Rays 3-2 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nick Fortes hit a tiebreaking two-out double off Trevor Megill in the ninth inning as the Tampa…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nick Fortes hit a tiebreaking two-out double off Trevor Megill in the ninth inning as the Tampa Bay Rays edged the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Monday night.

Milwaukee took its first loss after opening the season with a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox.

Megill (0-1) retired the first two batters he faced and had a 1-2 count on Jonny DeLuca before walking him. Fortes sent a first-pitch fastball into the gap in right-center to bring home DeLuca.

Ian Seymour hit Sal Frelick with a pitch to start the bottom of the ninth before retiring the next two batters. Kevin Kelly picked up his first save by getting Blake Perkins to ground out.

All the runs before the ninth came on homers.

Yandy Díaz continued his blistering start by leading off the game by sending a 1-2 pitch from Kyle Harrison over the left-field wall. Díaz, who also singled in the second, is 11 for 20 this season.

William Contreras put Milwaukee ahead with a 415-foot drive over the center-field wall in the sixth.

The Rays tied it in the seventh when DeLuca delivered a 438-foot blast over the wall in left-center.

Milwaukee wasted a chance to break the tie in the eighth as Garrett Cleavinger (1-1) struck out Gary Sánchez to strand runners on first and second.

Both starting pitchers were making their debut with new teams.

Harrison came to Milwaukee as part of a six-player trade with Boston that sent third baseman Caleb Durbin to the Red Sox. Nick Martinez joined the Rays on a one-year, $13 million deal.

Martinez struck out three and allowed six hits, two runs and no walks in six innings. Harrison struck out eight and gave up one run, four hits and one walk in five innings.

Up next

After recovering from Tommy John surgery and a triceps injury, Shane McClanahan is scheduled to make his first major league start since August 2023 for Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Brandon Woodruff (7-2, 3.20 ERA in 2025) pitches for Milwaukee.

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