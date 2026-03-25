Flyers and Blackhawks square off in out-of-conference matchup

Chicago Blackhawks (27-31-13, in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (34-24-12, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Chicago Blackhawks (27-31-13, in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (34-24-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the Chicago Blackhawks take the ice in a non-conference matchup.

Philadelphia has a 15-12-8 record at home and a 34-24-12 record overall. The Flyers have a 5-5-8 record in games decided by one goal.

Chicago has a 14-15-6 record in road games and a 27-31-13 record overall. The Blackhawks have gone 22-6-7 in games they score three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Flyers won 3-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has scored 22 goals with 34 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 29 goals and 23 assists for the Blackhawks. Frank Nazar has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Tyson Foerster: out (arm).

Blackhawks: Shea Weber: out for season (ankle), Andrew Mangiapane: out (undisclosed), Oliver Moore: out (lower body), Sacha Boisvert: day to day (not injury related ), Matt Grzelcyk: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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