FIBA Women’s World Cup field is set with Italy, Hungary ending long droughts

The 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup field is set with the final 11 teams getting into the tournament. The U.S.,…

The 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup field is set with the final 11 teams getting into the tournament.

The U.S., Belgium, Australia and Nigeria had already secured their spots by winning the Continental Cups last year. Germany also qualified as the host nation.

The final 11 spots went to France, Spain, China, Korea, Italy, Mali, Czech Republic, Turkey, Hungary and Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico was one of the host countries for the four qualifying tournaments.

Italy ends a 32-year drought while Hungary qualified for the first time in 28 years.

The tournament will take place in Berlin from Sept 4-12. The Americans have won the last four World Cups.

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