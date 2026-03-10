FanDuel Promo Code: Get $3,000 Bonus for Celtics-Spurs, NBA, CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By claiming the latest FanDuel promo code offer, new users can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days to use on the next NBA game or any other matchup on the schedule this week. Secure up to $3,000 in total bonuses with this offer. Click here to start signing up.

This is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on the NBA, college basketball, NHL, World Baseball Classic or any other sport this week. FanDuel Sportsbook will have plenty of options for first-time players.

FanDuel Promo Code for NBA: Get $300 Back in Bonuses

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers tip off, make sure you have all the details on this massive welcome offer. Snagging your bonus is straightforward, allowing you to focus on the game rather than complicated sign-up requirements.

Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know to secure your bonuses for the matchup:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Get $300 Back in Bonus Bets Every Day For 10 Days Bonus Last Verified On March 10, 2026

If you are ready to bet on the NBA regular season, this exclusive offer provides an extended opportunity to explore the entire slate. By signing up before the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Los Angeles Lakers, new FanDuel customers can get up to $300 back in bonus bets every day for 10 days.

The promotion is structured to keep the excitement going well beyond the final buzzer. As part of this welcome offer, eligible users will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for 10 days. These no-sweat tokens can be used on any wager, meaning whether you want to back the Lakers, take the visiting Timberwolves, or explore other daily NBA matchups, your qualifying bet is backed each day for over a week.

Tuesday Night NBA Matchups

Here is the complete look at the FanDuel odds for the current NBA schedule, giving you multiple ways to utilize your promo:

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers MIN -3 (-108) / LAL +3 (-112) MIN -144 / LAL +122 234.5 (O -110 / U -110) Boston Celtics @ San Antonio Spurs BOS +3 (-108) / SAS -3 (-112) BOS +128 / SAS -152 222.5 (O -106 / U -114) Toronto Raptors @ Houston Rockets TOR +5 (-110) / HOU -5 (-110) TOR +166 / HOU -198 217.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The biggest matchup on the schedule features the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota enters as a 3-point road favorite, fueled by Anthony Edwards. The recently named Western Conference Player of the Week is dropping a staggering 29.6 points per game while shooting 40.9% from three-point territory. Edwards is coming off a massive 41-point game against the Raptors, tying him with Luka Doncic for the NBA lead in 40-plus point games with nine.

Los Angeles will need to keep pace offensively, but bettors should monitor the injury report closely. LeBron James (averaging 21.4 points and 7.0 assists) is currently listed as questionable with a left elbow contusion. Despite the uncertainty surrounding James, the Lakers have found success by leaning on their depth, boasting a 9-2 record in games without him this season. Austin Reaves has been phenomenal stepping into a larger role, posting 23.5 points and 5.4 assists per game while delivering clutch performances down the stretch.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Ready to jump into the action for the upcoming matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves? Getting started is a breeze, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to unlock this massive bonus.

To claim your offer, new users simply need to register for a new account. Once you have successfully signed up, you will be awarded one no-sweat token every day for 10 days. These no-sweat tokens are highly flexible and can be used on any wager. Whether you want to bet on the Lakers-Timberwolves clash or explore other betting markets, your daily token has you covered.

Keep these essential activation details in mind as you place your daily wagers: