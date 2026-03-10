F1’s George Russell leads 1-2 finish for Mercedes and NASCAR rolls into Las Vegas

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Site: Las Vegas. Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Site: Las Vegas.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400.5 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:30 p.m., qualifying, 3:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: Josh Berry edged Daniel Suárez for the lead with 18 laps to go, securing his first series victory and the 101st Cup Series win for Wood Brothers Racing.

Last race: Ryan Blaney recovered from multiple tire issues and a pit road penalty, moving into the lead with 10 laps remaining to claim his first victory of the season.

Next race: March 22, Darlington, S.C.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

The LiUNA!

Site: Las Vegas.

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 300 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, noon, qualifying, 1:05 p.m., race, 5:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Leading a race-high 102 laps, Justin Allgaier secured the victory by taking the lead from Aric Almirola with under ten laps to go.

Last race: Justin Allgaier rallied late, fending off Jesse Love to secure his first win of the season and 29th of his career.

Next race: March 21, Darlington, S.C.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Layne Riggs led 41 of 80 laps and held off Ty Majeski and Ben Rhodes to win the series’ first street race in St. Petersburg.

Next race: March 20, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Heineken Chinese Grand Prix

Site: Shanghai.

Track: Shanghai International Circuit.

Race distance: 56 laps, 189 miles.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 10:30 p.m.; Friday, sprint qualifying, 2:30 a.m., sprint race, 10 p.m., Saturday, qualifying, 2 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2 a.m. (APPLE TV).

Last year: Pole-sitter Oscar Piastri held off an early surge from George Russell, securing the win as teammate Lando Norris completed a McLaren 1-2.

Last race: George Russell claimed his sixth career win after battling Charles Leclerc early for the lead, leading a 1-2 finish for Mercedes.

Next race: March 29, Suzuka, Japan.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Java House Grand Prix of Arlington

Site: Arlington, Texas.

Track: Streets of Arlington, Texas.

Race distance: 70 laps, 191 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 9:30 a.m., qualifications, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 10 a.m., race, 12:30 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: This is an inaugural race.

Last race: Josef Newgarden earned his 33rd career victory after passing Kyle Kirkwood with seven laps to go.

Next race: March 29, Birmingham, Alabama.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: March 22, Chandler, Arizona.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS ROCKY TOP RUMBLE

WORLD OF OUTLAWS TENNESSEE TIPOFF

Next race: March 19-20.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

