ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Now Gets $1,000 Rebrand Bonus on theScore Bet

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Duke Blue Devils and UConn Huskies prepare for their highly anticipated postseason clash, new theScore Bet customers can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer by using the old ESPN BET promo code WTOP here ahead of the next college basketball game. While ESPN BET has recently rebranded to theScore Bet, the platform is still proudly run by PENN Entertainment, offering the same premier betting experience.

By using this theScore Bet promo code, users unlock a generous $1,000 Bet Reset, allowing you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it loses. This initial safety net is available in most legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, except for MI, NJ, PA, and WV, where new users are instead offered an exciting “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” bonus.

Whether you plan to back the Blue Devils’ reliable scoring attack or the Huskies’ stingy defense, these sign-up bonuses can be applied to today’s marquee matchup, any other college basketball game taking place this week or during this round of the playoffs, and even ongoing NBA and MLB action.

ESPN BET Promo Code Is Now for the ScoreBet

Depending on your location, applying the promo code during registration unlocks either a massive safety net for your first wager or a generous bet-and-get bonus. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the available welcome offers.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins New User Offer (All Other States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 29, 2026

Welcome Offer Details

There are two distinct promotional offers available, and the one you can claim depends entirely on the state where you reside.

For new theScore Bet customers residing in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the sportsbook offers a chance to secure $100 in bonus bets when wagering just $10 on the upcoming college basketball showdown. To qualify, you could place a $10 bet on either Duke or UConn, but keep in mind that this bonus is not guaranteed—your initial wager must win to unlock the reward. If your qualifying bet is victorious, you will receive the $100 bonus within 72 hours of the wager settling.

The payout is distributed as five separate $20 bonus bets, giving you multiple opportunities to wager on the remainder of the postseason, as well as NBA or MLB games. Be sure to plan your next moves quickly, as each $20 bonus bet must be used within seven days of receipt.

If you are located in any other legal online sports betting state where the platform operates, new theScore Bet customers can instead take advantage of a $1,000 Bet Reset with no opt-in required. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game—like Duke to cover the spread or UConn to pull off the moneyline upset—and if your bet loses, you will get 100% of your wager back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet whatever amount you prefer and still receive a full 100% refund in bonus bets if it falls short. Should your first bet lose, your refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours of settlement, cleanly divided into five bonus bets that are each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. Just like the bet-and-get offer, these bonus bets expire and must be utilized within seven days of receipt.

Betting Odds for the Duke Blue Devils vs UConn Huskies

Before tip-off, make sure you know exactly where the lines stand. Here is the current betting outlook for the matchup:

Moneyline: Duke Blue Devils (-222) | UConn Huskies (+183)

Duke Blue Devils (-222) | UConn Huskies (+183) Spread: Duke -5.5 (-103) | UConn +5.5 (-118)

Duke -5.5 (-103) | UConn +5.5 (-118) Total: 133.5 (Over -114 | Under -106)

If you are looking to place a wager on this heavyweight clash, knowing your potential payouts is key. A $10 bet on the favored Duke moneyline (-222) would net you a modest profit of $4.50, while putting that same $10 on the underdog UConn moneyline (+183) yields a return of $18.30 if the Huskies pull off the upset.

Scaling up to a $1,000 bet, a Duke outright win would return $450.45 in profit, compared to a massive $1,830.00 profit for a UConn outright victory. If you prefer betting the spread, a $10 wager on Duke to cover -5.5 (-103) nets $9.71, while a $1,000 bet wins $970.87. Conversely, backing UConn at +5.5 (-118) to keep it close or win would profit $8.47 on a $10 bet and $847.46 on a $1,000 wager.

How to Register with the ESPN BET Promo Code for theScore Bet

Getting started and claiming your offer is a straightforward process. Follow these initial steps to get your account ready for the big game:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Regardless of which specific offer you are claiming, you must enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP during the registration process.

Once your account is created and the promo code is applied, the final steps to activate your offer will depend on your physical location:

For Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: After completing the registration steps above, make a deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure banking methods. Finally, place your first real money bet of at least $10 to fully activate the offer.

After completing the registration steps above, make a deposit of at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure banking methods. Finally, place your first real money bet of at least $10 to fully activate the offer. For Users in All Other Eligible States: If you are not located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV, the process is even simpler. Following your download, account registration, and entering promo code WTOP, simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market available at theScore Bet.

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