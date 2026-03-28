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ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Gets $1,000 Rebrand Bonus for theScore Bet App

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The college basketball season is delivering non-stop excitement, and new theScore Bet customers can get in on the action with ESPN BET promo code WTOP. In most legal online sports betting states where the platform is available, the primary welcome offer is a $1,000 Bet Reset, which allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. Players in select states can bet $10 to get a $100 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to redeem this offer.
Whether you are looking to back a heavy favorite on the slate or want to lock in a wager for any college basketball game this week, these flexible promotions provide the perfect way to tip off your betting experience. ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet recently, but these great promos have largely stayed the same.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

Getting started with theScore Bet is a straightforward process, and utilizing the latest promotional offers is the smartest way to begin your college basketball betting journey. Securing your new user promotion provides an immediate boost to your bankroll. Below is a quick overview of the essential offer details depending on your location:
theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP
New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins
New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset
Bonus Last Verified On March 28, 2026
Depending on your location, new theScore Bet customers have access to one of two highly rewarding sign-up offers to use on the college basketball slate. If you reside in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you are eligible for a lucrative “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” promotion. To claim this offer, simply place a $10 wager on any college basketball game. Note that this bonus is not guaranteed, as your initial wager must be a winner. If your college hoops bet is successful, you will receive $100 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settling. The reward is paid out as five separate $20 bonus bets, and each must be used within seven days of receiving them. For new theScore Bet customers located in all other legal online sports betting states where the platform operates, the welcome offer is a generous $1,000 Bet Reset. No opt-in is required for this promotion. Just place your first cash wager on any market or game available; if your wager loses, you get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. New users do not need to wager the full $1,000. While receiving the full value of the bonus requires a $1,000 first wager, users can bet any amount less than the cap and still receive 100% of it back if the bet fails. Should your first bet lose, the refund is applied to your account within 72 hours of settlement, distributed as five separate bonus bets (each valued at 20% of your eligible wager). Just like the alternative offer, these bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt.

Elite Eight Betting Preview, Odds

Here are the lines for the top college basketball matchups:
  • Iowa Hawkeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini: Illinois -6.5 | O/U 138.5
  • Purdue Boilermakers at Arizona Wildcats: Arizona -5.5 | O/U 153.5
Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of March 28, 2026. When evaluating these matchups, a dive into the metrics highlights the strengths of each program. Arizona enters ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll and No. 3 in RPI, boasting a dominant 35-2 overall record and a .9415 adjusted winning percentage. However, No. 8 Purdue (30-8) brings plenty of battle-tested experience, including five wins against top-25 opponents. In the other marquee game, No. 13 Illinois pairs a No. 9 RPI ranking with an imposing 14-3 home record. They will look to defend their home floor against an Iowa squad that sits at No. 40 in RPI and has posted just a 3-8 record in true away games this season.

How to Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and seamless process. No matter which promotion is available in your state, follow these simple steps to get started:
  1. Register your Account: Open the app, select the option to create a new account, and register with standard personal information, such as your name, home address, date of birth, and email address.
  2. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must use the promo code WTOP regardless of which offer you are claiming.
From here, the final activation steps depend on your current location:
  • For Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: After completing the above steps, deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Finally, place your first real money bet of at least $10 on college hoops or any other market to activate the “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” offer.
  • For Users in All Other Eligible States: Following the app download, account registration, and entering the promo code WTOP, simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet to activate the Bet Reset promotion.

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