ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Gets $1,000 Rebrand Bonus for theScore Bet App

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Bonus Last Verified On March 28, 2026

Elite Eight Betting Preview, Odds

Iowa Hawkeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini: Illinois -6.5 | O/U 138.5

Illinois -6.5 | O/U 138.5 Purdue Boilermakers at Arizona Wildcats: Arizona -5.5 | O/U 153.5

How to Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP

Register your Account: Open the app, select the option to create a new account, and register with standard personal information, such as your name, home address, date of birth, and email address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must use the promo code WTOP regardless of which offer you are claiming.

For Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: After completing the above steps, deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Finally, place your first real money bet of at least $10 on college hoops or any other market to activate the “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” offer.

After completing the above steps, deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Finally, place your first real money bet of at least $10 on college hoops or any other market to activate the “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” offer. For Users in All Other Eligible States: Following the app download, account registration, and entering the promo code WTOP, simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet to activate the Bet Reset promotion.