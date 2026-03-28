ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Gets $1,000 Rebrand Bonus for theScore Bet App

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesThe college basketball season is delivering non-stop excitement, and new theScore Bet customers can get in on the action with ESPN BET promo code WTOP. In most legal online sports betting states where the platform is available, the primary welcome offer is a $1,000 Bet Reset, which allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. Players in select states can bet $10 to get a $100 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to redeem this offer. Whether you are looking to back a heavy favorite on the slate or want to lock in a wager for any college basketball game this week, these flexible promotions provide the perfect way to tip off your betting experience. ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet recently, but these great promos have largely stayed the same.
ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet ResetGetting started with theScore Bet is a straightforward process, and utilizing the latest promotional offers is the smartest way to begin your college basketball betting journey. Securing your new user promotion provides an immediate boost to your bankroll. Below is a quick overview of the essential offer details depending on your location:
|theScore Bet Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins
|New User Offer
|$1,000 Bet Reset
|Bonus Last Verified On
|March 28, 2026
Elite Eight Betting Preview, OddsHere are the lines for the top college basketball matchups:
- Iowa Hawkeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini: Illinois -6.5 | O/U 138.5
- Purdue Boilermakers at Arizona Wildcats: Arizona -5.5 | O/U 153.5
How to Activate ESPN BET Promo Code WTOPClaiming your welcome bonus is a quick and seamless process. No matter which promotion is available in your state, follow these simple steps to get started:
- Register your Account: Open the app, select the option to create a new account, and register with standard personal information, such as your name, home address, date of birth, and email address.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you must use the promo code WTOP regardless of which offer you are claiming.
- For Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: After completing the above steps, deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Finally, place your first real money bet of at least $10 on college hoops or any other market to activate the “Bet $10, Get $100 if your bet wins” offer.
- For Users in All Other Eligible States: Following the app download, account registration, and entering the promo code WTOP, simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet to activate the Bet Reset promotion.