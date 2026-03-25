ESPN BET Is Now theScore Bet, Snag Promo Code ‘WTOP’ for $1,000 NBA + MLB Bonus

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If you’re gearing up for tonight’s heavyweight clash between the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 25, 2026, you’re probably searching for an ESPN BET promo code to get some skin in the game. Well, I’ve done the homework for you, and here is the deal: ESPN BET no longer exists, but it has officially transitioned into theScore Bet, and using the code WTOP gets you the exact same massive welcome offer on NBA and MLB games.







New theScore Bet customers can unlock a phenomenal $1,000 Bet Reset. Basically, you can wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if your prediction falls short.

You can use this safety net for tonight’s tip-off at TD Garden, or any other NBA game this week. This specific offer is available to users in all legal online sports betting states where the app is live.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Scores $1,000 theScore BET Offer

Before the Celtics and Thunder take the floor tonight at 07:30 PM EDT, you’ll want to lock in your welcome bonus. When you go looking to use your ESPN BET promo code, remember that the platform is now theScore Bet. Entering code WTOP during sign-up ensures you’re opted into the best possible offer for your region.

Let’s break down exactly what you’re getting, because knowing the terms is how you find your edge.

For new theScore Bet customers in most legal states, the $1,000 Bet Reset is an absolute game-changer. You don’t even need to opt in. Just place your first cash wager on any market—like tonight’s Celtics vs. Thunder matchup—and if it loses, you get 100% of it back in bonus bets, up to $1,000. Now, you don’t have to wager the full thousand bucks; bet whatever amount you are comfortable with. If your bet loses, you’ll receive your refund as five separate bonus bets (each worth 20% of your initial wager) within 72 hours of the bet settling. Just make sure you use them within seven days before they expire.

Use the ESPN BET Promo Code theScore Bet before Celtics-Thunder

Whether you’re looking to back the home ‘dogs or the road favorites, here is where the betting lines currently sit for tonight’s matchup:

Moneyline: Boston Celtics (+110) | Oklahoma City Thunder (-130)

Boston Celtics (+110) | Oklahoma City Thunder (-130) Spread: Boston Celtics +2.5 (-120) | Oklahoma City Thunder -2.5 (+100)

Boston Celtics +2.5 (-120) | Oklahoma City Thunder -2.5 (+100) Total: Over 218.5 (-105) | Under 218.5 (-115)

Odds are provided by theScore and are accurate as of March 25, 2026.

Figuring out how to deploy your ESPN BET promo code (which, again, is now functioning through theScore Bet with code WTOP) depends heavily on your risk tolerance. Let’s say you just want to put a standard $10 wager down. A $10 bet on the Celtics’ moneyline (+110) yields a solid $11.00 in pure profit. Backing the favored Thunder on the moneyline (-130) returns $7.69. If you prefer the spread, a $10 bet on OKC at -2.5 (+100) nets exactly $10.00, while taking Boston +2.5 (-120) wins $8.33.

But if you’re taking full advantage of the $1,000 Bet Reset, scaling up gets wildly lucrative. A $1,000 bet on the Celtics’ moneyline secures a massive $1,100 profit if they pull off the upset. A $1,000 wager on the Thunder covering the -2.5 points (+100) nets an even $1,000. Taking Boston +2.5 (-120) with your full $1,000 earns $833.33. And remember, if you lose, the promo ensures you get your full stake back in bonus bets.

How to Use the Old ESPN BET Promo Code via theScore Bet)

Getting your account set up ahead of tip-off is a breeze. Just remember the crucial detail: ESPN BET is now theScore Bet, and entering our code ensures you get the exact same premium treatment.

Follow this simple step-by-step guide to claim your welcome offer:

Download the App: Head to the App Store or Google Play Store and download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information (name, address, date of birth, email) to securely verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code links your account to the welcome bonus, regardless of which state you live in.

Next Steps for Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: After setting up your account with code WTOP, head to the cashier and deposit at least $10. To officially activate the offer, place your first real money bet of at least $10 on the Celtics vs. Thunder game (or any other market). Remember, your initial wager must win to trigger the $100 bonus reward.

Next Steps for Users in All Other Participating States: Once the app is downloaded and you’ve registered with code WTOP, your final step is incredibly straightforward. Just place your first real cash wager on any market at theScore Bet. You can confidently drop up to $1,000 on tonight’s action, knowing that if your initial bet loses, the Bet Reset activates and refunds 100% of your stake in bonus bets.