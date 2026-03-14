Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almirón help Atlanta United keep Union reeling with 3-1 victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Emmanuel Latte Lath had a goal and an assist and Miguel Almirón had three assists to spark…

ATLANTA (AP) — Emmanuel Latte Lath had a goal and an assist and Miguel Almirón had three assists to spark Atlanta United to a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday, extending the Union’s worst start in club history.

Latte Lath staked Atlanta United to a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute when he used assists from Almirón and defender Elías Báez to score. It was Latte Lath’s first goal this year after scoring seven times last season — his first in the league. Báez, a 21-year-old rookie, notched his second assist.

Tomás Jacob made it 2-0 with a goal two minutes into the second half. It was the first goal for the 21-year-old rookie defender. Almirón and Matías Galarza had assists. Galarza contributed in his debut for the club after being signed on March 2 from Argentina’s River Plate.

Alexey Miranchuk scored for the third time in the last two matches to make it 3-0 in the 68th minute. Latte Lath and Almirón had assists. Almirón set a club record with his 38th career assist in his 97th appearance, topping the 37 assists of Brooks Lennon.

Philadelphia spoiled rookie goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos’ shot at his first clean sheet in the 87th minute when rookie midfielder Agustín Anello scored his first career goal. Defender Frankie Westfield earned his first assist this season after collecting five of them as a rookie last year. Alejandro Bedoya also assisted on the score, his first this season and his 34th in 271 career appearances — all with the Union.

Hoyos saved two shots for Atlanta United (1-3-0) in his fourth league start.

Andre Blake finished with two saves in his 270th career start for the Union (0-4-0) since 2014.

Atlanta United improves to 5-1-4 all time at home against the Union, outscoring them 18-8.

Coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino earns his first victory in his return to Atlanta United after coaching Inter Miami in 2023-24. He led Atlanta United to the MLS Cup in 2018.

Up next

Philadelphia: Hosts Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Atlanta United: Hosts D.C. United on Saturday.

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