Embiid, George rally 76ers’ to 118-114 win over Hornets, snap Charlotte’s 5-game win streak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 29 points, Paul George finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds and Philadelphia…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 29 points, Paul George finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds and Philadelphia 76ers rallied from 13 points down in the second half for a 118-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

With its fourth win in five games, Philadelphia extended its lead over Charlotte to two games in the race for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Tyrese Maxey returned to the Sixers’ starting lineup and added 26 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. The All-Star guard had been sidelined since March 7 due to a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger.

Brandon Miller hit five 3-pointers and finished with 29 points and eight rebounds for Charlotte, which had its five-game winning streak halted. LaMelo Ball pitched in with 20 points and eight assists, and Moussa Diabate added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Charlotte led 36-25 after the first quarter. Philadelphia’s 39-point second quarter cut the lead to 69-64 at halftime. Embiid led all scorers with 21 points in the first half, while Maxey added 17. Miller led Charlotte with 18 points in the opening periods.

Charlotte made 10 of 24 shots from beyond the arc in the opening half, while the Sixers went 10 for 19.

Charlotte used a 11-0 run over a four-minute stretch to open a 15-point lead midway through the third quarter. The Sixers rallied and closed within five points at 97-92 heading into the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia took its first lead of the game at the 8:51 mark of the fourth. The lead changed hands nine times in the final eight minutes of the game.

The Sixers went ahead for good when George hit a 3-pointer with 1:04 to play. Charlotte had two chances to tie the game, but Ball’s 3-point attempts missed the mark.

Up next

76ers: At the Miami Heat on Monday.

Hornets: Host the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.